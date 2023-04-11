Power Rangers Once and Always Brings Back Hilarious Piece of Lore to Address Canon Issue

The 30th anniversary of Power Rangers is rapidly approaching and Netflix just dropped a sneak peek clip. Not only does it feature four of the returning Mighty Morphin Power Rangers but it also casually drops in a huge bit of deep cut lore.

In the clip, Billy explains that he and Alpha have been experimenting with secondary connections to the Morphin Grid, which will allow all of the Rangers to use Dino powers. Zack worries that, per a warning from Zordon, duplicating active powers is “very dangerous.” Kat however responds, “I don’t care how dangerous too much pink energy is.”

This sequence is most likely meant to explain away the fact that original Red Ranger Jason and original Pink Ranger Kimberly have been captured off screen while morphed (and explain why their actors aren’t in this special). It helps clear up any issues regarding how two people can be using the same powers at the same time, something that was rarely seen in the original series.

This ties back to the “pink energy” line, which is itself a direct callback to the MMPR episode “Wild West Rangers, Part II.” In that episode, Kimberly inadvertently time traveled back into the past of the Old West and had to fight monsters on her own. Needing help, she teleported to Zordon and Alpha (also in the past) and asked for the Power Coins so she could give the Rangers’ ancestors powers. Alpha stated he had the power coins for Red, Black, Blue, Yellow, and Pink but Zordon specifically told Kimberly that, “You already have the energy from your pink coin. Too much pink energy is dangerous.”