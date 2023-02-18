How Hercules and Xena Led to an Irish Power Rangers

It was a time of myth and legend. A time of ancient gods. It was the ‘90s and some of the biggest shows on TV were Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, starring Kevin Sorbo, and its spinoff Xena: Warrior Princess, starring Lucy Lawless. Following the exploits of heroes loosely inspired by Greco-Roman mythology, both series ran for six seasons in syndication and were so popular that other companies in the entertainment industry were looking to cash in.

One of them was Saban Entertainment, most famous for creating the mega hit Power Rangers. According to longtime Saban Entertainment producer Robert Hughes, who spoke to this author in 2013 about his time working at Saban, the company was intrigued by the idea of doing a “juvenile version” of Hercules and Xena. The hope was that a series could be developed that was different enough but strongly reminiscent of those shows. The problem was that this proved to be a major stumbling block for the development team at Saban. They just couldn’t find a way to make it work. Hughes, who had produced VR Troopers, Masked Rider, and Big Bad Beetleborgs for Saban, was brought in around 1997/1998 and asked what he could come up with for this series. Hughes remembers that he had an instant reply.

“Greco-Roman, it’s been done. It’s over. You can’t do it.”

Hercules and Xena had already been running since 1995 but more importantly Fox Kids, which aired many Saban shows, already had a deal in place to air Young Hercules. The series, starring Ryan Gosling, would feature Hercules as a young man, so to Hughes there was no reason to try and create a show in a similar vein. Instead, Hughes suggested a totally different idea.