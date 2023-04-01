Power Rangers: Essential Episodes to Watch Before The 30th Anniversary

Keen eyed viewers of the first 30th anniversary promo will have spotted a tube in the background of some shots that clearly resembles the one that housed longtime Power Rangers mentor Zordon. Not only that, but it features a noticeable crack. Where did that crack come from and whatever happened to the interdimensional being caught in a time warp? “Countdown to Destruction” was the final appearance of Zordon and he had to be destroyed by the In Space Red Ranger, Andros, in order to purify the universe of its evil. To do this, Andros had to smash Zordon’s tube. In an absolutely genius level detail, the crack in the tube seen in the 30th anniversary promo is at the same angle Andros hit it with his weapon. It’s the little details that go a long way for hardcore fans.

“Beginnings Parts 1 and 2” – Power Rangers SPD

Season 13 Episode 1 and 2

The costumes worn by Adam and Aisha in promo material for the special have given fans some big hints to where their characters ended up. Both sport futuristic uniforms with badges featuring the letters “SPA.” No, they probably aren’t working for a Zordon themed resort out in space. The typeface and design of the badges clearly indicate that they’re members of a Space Patrol agency that we’ve seen before in Power Rangers, most likely named Space Patrol Alpha. This organization hails from Power Rangers SPD, where the Rangers were members of Space Patrol Delta. We hadn’t heard of other branches of SPD before now, so Once & Always looks to be expanding on the organization with the new SPA branch. Does that mean there’s a SPB out there as well?

This two-parter will give you a good overview of what SPD is, how it functioned, and what priorities Adam and Aisha may have now that they work there. Will we get any references to SPD characters along the way? Will this somehow clear up the timeline issues of how SPD supposedly took place in the near future yet there’s been little reference to it since Power Rangers SPD?

“Once a Ranger Parts 1 and 2” – Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Season 15 Episodes 20 and 21

Another big question Once & Always will have to answer? How did Adam and Aisha join SPA? Aisha was last seen in Africa, having time shifted herself there thanks to a time traveling mission that was needed to get the Zeo Crystal. There’s no hints yet as to what happened to her that lead her to SPA, but we have a better idea with Adam.