Power Rangers: Once and Always Finally Reveals What Happened to Billy

This article contains spoilers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always.

When Power Rangers reached its fourth season in 1996, Power Rangers Zeo, Billy the Blue Ranger, played by David Yost, was the last of the original five Rangers to still be in the cast. Relegated to being the Rangers’ tech support, Billy was written out of the series in the most convoluted way possible in the episode “Rangers of Two Worlds” after David Yost rightly walked off set after being constantly harassed regarding his sexuality. Billy was rapidly aged to an old man (so he could be played by another actor) then sent off to the alien planet of Aquitar where he could receive treatments. He had the chance to come back to Earth but decided to stay on Aquitar because he met an Aquitian named Cestria who he could “really relate to.”

Ever since then we never learned anything about what happened to Billy in the years between that episode and his return in the Netflix Power Rangers 30th anniversary special, Once and Always. Thankfully that special finally gave us some insight into what the fan favorite character has been up to.

While Billy stayed on Aquitar for at least some time, he eventually returned to Earth and started up his own company, Cranston Tech. There he developed all sorts of technology, some of which we can only assume had commercial potential since he was able to build a whole facility and fund secret operations. One such piece of technology was stealth tech, which he provided to former Rangers Adam and Aisha for use in their SPA (Space Patrol Alpha) missions.