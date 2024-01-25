Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Finally Confirms UK Release Date

If TV ratings were measured by intensity of fan devotion instead of viewing figures, Our Flag Means Death would currently be sailing its way to six seasons and a movie. People who love David Jenkins’ queer 18th century pirate comedy seriously love it, but according to Max, there aren’t enough of them to justify its continuation.

The cancellation news arrived in early January 2024, two months after season two aired in the US in October 2023, and before the second run had even arrived in the UK. The outcry was immediate and prompted calls for another streamer to come to the show’s rescue.

Now, the BBC has confirmed that the entire second season will air weekly on BBC Two, starting on Monday 5th February at 10pm, with all eight episodes available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on that date.

It’s bittersweet news for UK fans, who’ve been waiting a year for the reunion of Rhys Darby’s gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi’s misunderstood rogue Blackbeard (aka Captain Edward Teach).