Only Murders in the Building: Who is Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy Based On?

This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episodes 1 and 2.

The second season of Only Murders in the Building ended with the characters gathered to watch the premiere of Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) play, Death Rattle, many months in the future. The star of the production is Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), an apparently big name actor in the show’s universe who drops dead for no apparent reason right up on stage. With mere minutes to get acquainted with Ben, audiences don’t know anything about him other than his hinted stage presence and the fact that Oliver thought he was the right leading man for the job.

As the third season begins with “The Show Must . . . ,” Only Murders in the Building brings us back to the first table read of the production, where Ben is introduced to the rest of the cast and crew of the Broadway play. Paul Rudd’s incredible ability to be charismatic, riotous, cocky, and embarrassing at the same time isn’t something many actors can pull off. He imbues Ben with various “actor” traits that conjure up allusions to real-life film and TV stars from our pop culture zeitgeist. From bragging that he was the star of the action vehicle CoBro to Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) school-girl crush on Ben from his time starring in Girl Cop, there are many items in Glenroy’s filmography that start to coalesce into a resume we can deduce is intended to be very meta in nature. These are the Hollywood performers we think Ben Glenroy was based on!

Channing Tatum

One of the first people that comes to mind when comparing Ben Glenroy to an actor from our real world is Channing Tatum. Both Glenroy and Tatum have popular roles playing high school students when they’re way too old to be posing as teenagers. Glenroy’s big TV role in his past is the aforementioned Girl Cop. In a scene during the episode “The Beat Goes On,” Mabel is watching an episode of Glenroy in this fictional buddy comedy series.