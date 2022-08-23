Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 10 Review: I Know Who Did It

Changing her identity to Poppy White, she gets into cahoots with Cinda, who gets her big break in the true crime genre solving a mystery we now know was falsified. Cinda never appreciates the loyalty Poppy gives her, which is a recurring theme throughout the season. As Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are able to unearth this motive, the crime is more easily solvable.

The majority of the finale is taken up by a semi-confusing, but quite hilarious party the trio throws to reveal the identity of the killer. They have decided they are going to frame Cinda, with Charles and Oliver sinking their teeth into the snobby, arrogant host. Instead, Mabel decides to come out of right field and throw accusations at Alice (Cara Delevigne). Mabel’s ex-girlfriend “stabs” Charles as she attempts to escape the allegations, and the room celebrates the discovery of Alice as the criminal.

This is enough to push the true suspect out into the open once and for all, as Cinda’s congratulatory remarks towards Mabel’s sleuthing provokes Poppy’s extreme jealousy and frustrations. The whole celebration was a set-up to get Poppy’s confession, and it works.

This scene is executed excellently, mostly because putting all of Only Murders’ characters, cardinal and ancillery, into one room at once is comedy gold. Howard’s (Michael Cyril Creighton) over-the-top reactions to the events, Uma’s (Jackie Hoffman) off-hand remarks about the state of the Arconia, and Charles and Oliver’s tag team slow-motion antagonism of Cinda all mix together like blood in the water.

Poppy’s stewing makes complete sense after finding out her backstory. She wants to live an exciting, mystery-solving life and get credit for her dues. Killing Bunny to do so seemed to be the perfect opportunity to cash in, but Poppy’s lack of personal connection to the main characters lessens the shock value and the validity of the reveal. Why does it really matter? Jan’s murder last season was jaw-dropping partially because we had learned so much about her through Charles for the entirety of the season. When the mystery is heavily reliant on the trio of stars, it makes us feel like we are watching something vital. Poppy was a miniscule presence during season two, and her lack of screen time makes the outcome a little disappointing.

The season closes with Oliver admitting to Will (Ryan Broussard) that the paternity test results were not what he claimed them to be, and there’s a sentimental, yet rushed moment of bonding between the two. Oliver and Will are father and son, no matter what the DNA says.