One Piece: Scenes From The Live-Action, Anime, and Manga Compared

There’s one thing that becomes abundantly clear as Alvida is sent flying off into the night, Luffy knows how to throw a punch. His Gum-Gum powers makes his body all stretchy, which means he can cock his hand back hundreds of feet and snap it forward for an explosive strike that earned him a total victory against a badder-than-bad pirate. Alvida had just been introduced as a prototypical pirate, she’s mighty, she plunders and pillages, she commands her own pirate ship. And yet, she is completely helpless against the untested no-name pirate in a straw hat. Luffy is just that strong.

In chapter 2 of the manga, the set-up is mostly the same as the live-action adaptation, with a few changes here and there. Luffy still meets Koby, the meager cabin boy, and resolves to whomp Alvida on his accord. The fight takes all of two pages to play out, emphasizing two things about Luffy: one, his rubbery body can take a physical attack with no damage and two, his stretchy arm packs a serious punch.

Meanwhile, the anime also chose to expand this interaction in its very first episode. You see a lot more of Luffy’s happy-go-lucky attitude and more than a few named Gum-Gum attacks. The anime takes its time to draw the scene out, doing its own take on the interaction, but both lead to the same satisfying conclusion with Alvida flying off into the distance and Koby gaining the freedom to follow his dream of joining the Marines.

Zoro Swears to Never Lose Again

Live Action: Episode 5

Manga: Chapters 50-52

Anime: Episode 24

Zoro is bleeding out and drawing his final breaths when he he points his sword to the sky and makes his vow to Luffy to remain undefeated until the day he fulfills his life-long dream of becoming the world’s greatest swordsman by defeating Dracule Mihawk, one of the seven state-sanctioned pirates, a fearsome Warlord of the Sea. It’s an incredible promise, considering that Mihawk is the one who put Zoro in this near-death state by winning a duel that wasn’t even close. Zoro lost to a guy holding a sword the size of a golf pencil and yet he is still resolved to achieve his life-long dream.

Mihawk, for his part, is captivated by Zoro’s spirit and leaves him mostly dead instead of body-split-in-two dead, setting up an inevitable rematch for the ages. Zoro’s journey ahead will be long and arduous, but he has the resolve, like Luffy, to attain the unattainable. The fact that this vow is made to his captain, not just for his own sake, is the moment that their unbreakable bond is born.