One Piece Film: Red Finds the Rhythm For Success

Uta’s desire to use her unique Devil Fruit power to reshape the world threatens to make her first public concert an event that no pirate will soon forget, but not because her music is stuck in their heads. This becomes the driving force in One Piece Film: Red, which is ostensibly a concert film. Uta performs seven songs throughout the movie, which some may feel is excessive, but they’re all provoking pieces of music. Some of the angrier songs towards the end of the film, like “Tot Musica,” are particularly powerful.

The film’s atypical concert format comes across as an attempt to appeal to younger or even completely new audiences who don’t have the time to binge 1000+ episodes. One Piece Film: Red succeeds in this regard. It may feel slightly inconsequential to the die hard fans, but there’s still enough that’s familiar as well as exciting new ideas that the movie brings forward. Film: Red doesn’t seem like pointless filler, unlike some of the earlier One Piece movies. That being said, it’s unclear if Uta will ever return, as entertaining as she is here.

One of the biggest surprises in One Piece Film: Red is how much Luffy gets sidelined. He’s basically a supporting character who’s able to help facilitate Shanks and Uta’s conflict. This is the first One Piece movie to feature Shanks, but it also introduces the rest of his Red-Haired Pirate crew. This is long overdue and the movie benefits from how it’s really Shanks’ story. The movie is at its best during the tender scenes between Uta and Shanks, all of which culminate into a bittersweet conclusion. The film’s finale is couched in bright visuals and music, but it’s undoubtedly dark for One Piece.

Film: Red isn’t wholly absent of chaotic action, but it’s largely reserved for the final act. It’s a welcome change of pace that this movie doesn’t conclude in standard One Piece fashion where Luffy takes on the big villain. These surprising deviations to the well-defined One Piece formula all help Film: Red shine. However, this movie still understands its audience and throws an obligatory bone to ultra-fans as it provides the briefest of hints over a totemic transformation that fans have been waiting to see for years.

One Piece Film: Red is light in battles, but it’s still a visually stunning movie that truly benefits from the theatrical experience. It’s arguably the best that One Piece has ever looked and there’s some really inventive use of CG for Uta’s grand musical spectacles. It’s hard to believe that a pop idol singing a song can look as good as some of Luffy’s greatest fights.

So much of the movie’s unique nature is the result of its director, Goro Taniguchi. Taniguchi previously directed 1998’s initial One Piece OVA and is technically the first person responsible for bringing Luffy to life in animation. It’s poetic that Taniguhi has returned nearly 25 years later–while not missing a beat–to push the series into brave, new territory. There’s such energy to One Piece Film: Red that hopefully Taniguchi will return to direct subsequent movies. It would also be such an appropriate way to bookend the One Piece anime if one of the people responsible for the original animation plays a hand in one of the final–or the final–movies in the series.