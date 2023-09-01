One Piece: How to Watch the Anime and Read the Manga

Pros:

It’s cheap

Unlimited access to every chapter

Downloadable chapters for offline reading

New chapters drop every week

Discourages degenerate behavior with a 100-chapter-a-day limit

Cons:

It’s another paid subscription

Sometimes will crash

Reading history isn’t preserved between iOS and web

Prevents degenerates from reading manga all day

Basically, for $3 a month, you get to legally read every chapter of One Piece on your phone, no exceptions. And that includes each week’s newest chapter. With high-quality translations and a top-notch comic book reader, it’s hard to stop reading once you start, so this is a great option to binge chapter after chapter while supporting the officially licensed release. And a quick note on the app, a lot of comic book readers don’t zoom out to show you the full page when you “turn” to a new page. For a series like One Piece, which has impactful full-page illustrations and an expertly presented flow from panel to panel, this is an absolute must have to read on your phone.

Option 2. Manga Plus by Shueisha

Price: Free

Available on iOS, Android, and Web