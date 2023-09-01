One Piece Director Marc Jobst On Adapting the Unadaptable

Marc Jobst: No, it was kind of a huge surprise to me. I think what happened is that I flew out to America to do my first American show, Hannibal. Hannibal is a really intense, psychological drama, but it’s also really heightened. That went really well and I had an incredible time on Hannibal. One of the producers on Gaumont International, which was producing Hannibal, was also a producer on Eli Roth’s Hemlock Grove.

I really pushed the boat out on that show. It felt like they had hit the brakes a little bit and I had an episode that allowed me to really release and do some sexy stuff. Then that producer moved over to Netflix and put me in touch with Marvel Studios, who had seen my work. They said, “You’re obviously good with actors, so why don’t you come over and do this Daredevil episode for us, that’s this intense two-hander that’s almost a stage-play.” This was “New York’s Finest,” which has that big rooftop scene between Daredevil and the Punisher.

There was a lot of nervousness over this episode because it’s very wordy and theatrical. They weren’t sure how to make it work within the Marvel Universe. So they brought me in and because I come from theater, I think my experience with actors could be used to lift that heavy dialogue scene between these two. Then there’s that huge action sequence down the stairwell, which also became quite infamous. From there I was getting phone calls to do all of these sorts of shows that I would have never previously imagined. I had this full career of intense dramas that then gave me this opportunity to get into these genre shows. It just felt like such an exciting way to learn so much and stretch your visual skills. I had to pursue it and here I am!

Hannibal was one of my all-time favorite shows, but you’ve worked on a bunch of horror and fantasy between Hannibal, Hemlock Grove, and The Witcher. It must be so freeing to get to tell these stories that aren’t limited by reality.

In a way, of course it’s more freeing, but as a director you have to know when to seize the opportunity. That’s the key. It’s very easy to be intimidated by the studio that you’re working for–like Marvel Studios, this big, famous universe that you become a part of where they already have a very clear idea of what they want. Most of all, in my experiences with these studios, they just want you to surprise them. They know what they want and they’ll get what they want, but they really want you to surprise them. So it’s your job as a director to get in there and figure out what you want to do with the episode. The work is the same, in the end, whether you’re working on an intense human drama or a heightened genre-driven drama. What’s the story? Who are the characters? And what do they want? Once you start to apply that in every single thing that you make, it starts to become the same. Sure, the world, camera angles, and landscapes might have changed, but the rest remains the same.

One of the reasons they called me in on The Witcher is because we needed to cut through this fantastical world and really figure out the story. What’s the story of The Witcher? What’s that character and what does he want? Once that’s applied, you start to ground these two-dimensional characters in three dimensions. You dimensionalize them into some sort of emotional truth. This was one of the things that was the most important for me to achieve in One Piece. The translation from manga and anime into three-dimensions has been rocky in the past. So when you take on something like One Piece that is so loved by so many people–I thought the Marvel and Witcher fandoms were big, but One Piece, oh my word! It makes you go back to the basics: What’s the story, who are the characters, and what do they want?