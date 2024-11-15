The Once Upon a Time Family Tree Is TV’s Most Incomprehensible Artifact

Henry Mills – Grandson of Rumplestiltskin and Snow White

The series begins with a young Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) leaving his small town of Storybrooke, Maine in search of his birth mother, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison). Emma gave Henry up for adoption because she gave birth to him in jail and wanted him to have a better life than she did. Henry was then adopted and raised in his first ten years of life by Regina Mills a.k.a. The Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla). Henry’s father is Neal Cassidy a.k.a. Baelfire (Michael Raymond-James), the son of Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) and his first wife Milah. In season 7, the now adult Henry (Andrew J. West) has married Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) and the two have a daughter named Lucy (Alison Fernandez). Henry is thus related to Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella by marriage.

Emma Swan – Daughter of Prince Charming and Snow White, Adopted Cousin of Elsa

Emma Swan is the daughter of Mary Margaret Blanchard a.k.a. Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and David Nolan a.k.a. Prince Charming (Josh Dallas). Emma was born in the fairy tale world, but protected from the curse by a magical wardrobe. In the real world, she grew up in the foster care system after being abandoned by Pinocchio, who was supposed to look out for her. During her time in foster care, she briefly lived with Ingrid, the Snow Queen (Elizabeth Mitchell) and the aunt of Elsa and Anna from Frozen. Ingrid adopts her, believing Emma to be the third of a prophesied trio that includes her and Elsa, but Emma runs away thinking Ingrid is crazy when she starts talking about magic. Once Emma discovers her potential, she becomes known as The Savior, a powerful being of Light magic. Emma marries Killian Jones a.k.a. Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and the two have a daughter named Hope.

Snow White – Step-Daughter of the Evil Queen, Mother of the Savior

Just like in the fairy tales most of us are familiar with, Snow White is the step-daughter of the Evil Queen. Regina marries Snow White’s father, King Leopold after rescuing a young Snow White from a runaway horse. Regina hates Snow White because she blames her for the death of her true love, Daniel, and thus sets out to make her life a living hell. Snow White and Prince Charming marry and have Emma, but are swept away into the real world by the Evil Queen’s curse and frozen in time for 28 years, forgetting she even exists until the curse is broken. After the curse is broken, Snow White and David have another child, naming him Neal after Henry’s father.

Regina Mills – Daughter of the Queen of Hearts, Sister of the Wicked Witch of the West

Regina was born to Henry and Cora Mills. Her father encouraged her to be kind to others, while her mother, the Queen of Hearts, used Regina’s potential for her own gain. After Snow White sees Daniel and Regina together, she tells Cora, thinking that Regina’s mom would want to know that her daughter was in love with someone else, and would support her choice in who to marry. Instead, Cora rips out Daniel’s heart and kills him in front of Regina, forcing her to marry King Leopold for power.

After the first curse is broken, Regina eventually starts to date Robin Hood (Sean Maguire), who has a son with Marian named Roland. Robin Hood also has a daughter (named Robin) with Regina’s half-sister Zelena (Rebecca Mader), the Wicked Witch of the West. It was a whole thing where Robin Hood thought he was with Marian, but it was Zelena in disguise. Zelena is the daughter of Regina’s mother Cora and a Royal Gardener, but was left in Oz by Cora to be raised by a woodsman and his wife.

Rumplestiltskin – Son of Peter Pan, Husband to Belle

Rumplestiltskin a.k.a. The Dark One is the son of Peter Pan (before he became Peter Pan and decided to become young forever, it’s a long story) and the Black Fairy, the most powerful dark magic user in existence. He was married to Milah before he became the Dark One, and the two had a son named Baelfire. Milah left to become a pirate after falling in love with Captain Hook, leaving Rumple to raise Baelfire on his own. After he becomes the Dark One and succumbs to the dark magic, Baelfire tries to help by transporting the two of the to the real world, a place without magic, so that he can get his father back. Not wanting to lose this power and be the coward he was before, Rumple stays behind as Baelfire gets transported to the real world.