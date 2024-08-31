KAOS Easter Eggs: Spotting the Nerdy Greek Myth Details in Netflix’s Fantasy Series

2. Orpheus and Riddy live at “Villa Thrace”, which is a nod to the mythical bard Orpheus’ home town.

3. Orpheus has a lyre tattooed on the inside of his right arm, signifying his mythical instrument, which also appears as the name of one of his albums on a poster. He also has the Titan Atlas shouldering the world on his left arm, and various other Greek myths in tattoo form.

4. At the supermarket, Riddy buys a box of Spartan Crunch cereal, “made with 100% Olympus honey”. The Spartans were ancient Greek warriors and that honey was produced by Hera’s bees, who in KAOS were once the human mothers of Zeus’ various children.

5. Other supermarket cereals available are: Achilles Heels (in reference to the Greek warrior who slayed the Trojan Prince Hector, and who, as an infant, was made almost unkillable when his dipped him into the River Styx, leaving only the heel by which she was holding him vulnerable to wounds). There’s also Gaea’s Granola, named for the personification of the Earth; and Méli (the Greek word for honey) Morn cereal, with a picture of a Mélissa (or in English, bee) on the box.

6. Riddy also buys a pomegranate. In the myth of Persephone and Hades, Persephone is tricked into having to spend six months of every year underground with Hades after eating nine pomegranate seeds while being held prisoner in the underworld.

7. Cassandra, played here by Billie Piper, is a Trojan prophetess (hence the vertical nose tattoo, which identifies Trojan refugees in this post-Siege of Troy setting) who was gifted the power of prophesy by the god Apollo, but when she rejected him, he cursed her never to be believed. She tells Riddy that she prophesied “the horse” and “the men hidden inside”, referring to the famous story of the Trojan Horse.