Noah Centineo Wants to Keep Getting His Ass Handed to Him in The Recruit Season 3

“The only thing I know [about season 3] is that it needs to blow season 2 and season 1 out of the water. I think compared to season 1, season 2 really elevated the series. It was very propulsive. And I think season 3 needs to be the same,” Centineo says. “We need to keep getting better and better, and Owen needs to keep getting his ass handed to him.”

Part of Owen’s charm comes from his ability to consistently find himself in over his head and have to come up with unique ways to dig himself out. And Centineo says that he carries that believability of inexperience into his own performance.

“You’ve got to feel like a novice even with the stunt doubles,” Centineo explains. “When we’re doing stunts, they’re trained to look cool while doing things, and Owen’s not trained at all to be a spy, right? He’s a lawyer. So even with the stunt doubles, you go like, ‘Hey guys, he needs to look less cool, more spastic.’ I don’t really train to do any of that stuff to look like I know how to fight, or I know how to handle weapons.”

Even if we do get to see Owen become an operations agent, it’s likely there will still be a decent learning curve for the young lawyer, which is just how Centineo wants it. He may have more field experience than most lawyers, but that doesn’t automatically make him an expert. If The Recruit returns for another season, it will be interesting to see how Owen adapts to having his own asset and what that means for his future with the CIA.

Depending on what kind of information Jang Kyu shares, it’s possible that Owen could end up back in Korea, especially because he also spent this season reconnecting with a childhood friend and potential love interest, Yoo Jin Lee (Shin Do-hyun). Sure Owen and the NIS didn’t necessarily end on the best terms, but when has that stopped him before?

Besides, if Owen does end up back in Korea, the potential for another Peter Kavinsky cameo in XO, Kitty increases.