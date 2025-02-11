Noah Centineo Wants to Keep Getting His Ass Handed to Him in The Recruit Season 3
Exclusive: The Recruit star Noah Centineo shares what he wants for Owen in season 3 and dishes on how that XO, Kitty cameo came to be.
This article contains a few spoilers for The Recruit season 2.
Noah Centineo has had an incredible month on Netflix. Not only did his hit series The Recruit return for its sophomore season, but he also made a guest appearance on season 2 of XO, Kitty, reprising his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before role as Peter Kavinsky for the first time in years. While neither show has been renewed for a third season as of yet, Den of Geek had the opportunity to talk with Centineo at SCAD TVfest about his thoughts on both projects, and his hopes for Owen in the future.
The Recruit season 2 saw Centineo’s CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks once again get in way over his head tracking down a graymailer for the agency. This time, his mission took him to South Korea, where he discovers that the graymailer is an NIS agent looking to get the CIA’s help in rescuing his kidnapped wife in exchange for his silence. The season ends with a successful rescue mission, albeit with more than a few hiccups along the way.
Owen offers the NIS agent, Jang Kyu (Teo Yoo) the opportunity for him and his wife to start new lives in America, in exchange for Jang Kyu’s continued cooperation with the CIA, leaving the door open for Owen to become a more permanent member of the operations team rather than just a lawyer who continues to find himself in over his head. But whether or not this happens in a potential third season is yet to be determined.
“The only thing I know [about season 3] is that it needs to blow season 2 and season 1 out of the water. I think compared to season 1, season 2 really elevated the series. It was very propulsive. And I think season 3 needs to be the same,” Centineo says. “We need to keep getting better and better, and Owen needs to keep getting his ass handed to him.”
Part of Owen’s charm comes from his ability to consistently find himself in over his head and have to come up with unique ways to dig himself out. And Centineo says that he carries that believability of inexperience into his own performance.
“You’ve got to feel like a novice even with the stunt doubles,” Centineo explains. “When we’re doing stunts, they’re trained to look cool while doing things, and Owen’s not trained at all to be a spy, right? He’s a lawyer. So even with the stunt doubles, you go like, ‘Hey guys, he needs to look less cool, more spastic.’ I don’t really train to do any of that stuff to look like I know how to fight, or I know how to handle weapons.”
Even if we do get to see Owen become an operations agent, it’s likely there will still be a decent learning curve for the young lawyer, which is just how Centineo wants it. He may have more field experience than most lawyers, but that doesn’t automatically make him an expert. If The Recruit returns for another season, it will be interesting to see how Owen adapts to having his own asset and what that means for his future with the CIA.
Depending on what kind of information Jang Kyu shares, it’s possible that Owen could end up back in Korea, especially because he also spent this season reconnecting with a childhood friend and potential love interest, Yoo Jin Lee (Shin Do-hyun). Sure Owen and the NIS didn’t necessarily end on the best terms, but when has that stopped him before?
Besides, if Owen does end up back in Korea, the potential for another Peter Kavinsky cameo in XO, Kitty increases.
“You’d have to ask Netflix. I think maybe it was by design on their end, or it really was just a happy coincidence,” Centineo says of his season 2 cameo. “The moment that the teams over at Netflix and ACE [Entertainment] realized that I was going to be over there for The Recruit, they hit me up. And I said, ‘Of course, I would love to.’”
More Peter Kavinsky and Owen Hendricks is never a bad thing as far as we’re concerned. Hopefully both of these shows will find a way for Centineo to grace our screens once again. These characters are wildly different, but the charm he injects into them both makes them easy to love, in their own way. No matter what’s next for Owen, it’s nice to know that Centineo is just as eager to see him continue to fail upwards as we are.