Shogun’s Hiroyuki Sanada Has a Clear Plan for Season 2: “We Have Real History”

Shōgun star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada has been acting since he was five years old when he emerged as the protégé to acclaimed Japanese martial artist Sonny Chiba. Now approaching its sixth decade, Sanada’s career has become every bit as impressive as his legendary mentor’s. The Tokyo-born actor blazed a trail in Japanese and Hong Kong cinema before finding purchase States-side in projects like Speed Racer, Avengers: Endgame, John Wick: Chapter Four, Westworld, and more.

Through all of these roles, however, one historical figure has popped up over and over again for Sanada. Tokugawa Ieyasu is the shogunate ruler who kicked off Japan’s prosperous 17th and 18th century Edo Period and served as the inspiration for Sanada’s Shōgun character Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Minutes before being presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Savannah College of Art and Design at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Sanada spoke with Den of Geek about his close connection to Japan’s most powerful shōgun and the era he helped build.

“I played Toranaga’s model, the real shōgun Ieayasu, when I was 20. I played young Ieayasu 30 years ago. And Toranaga’s rival, Ishido Kazunari, whose model is Ishida Mitsunari, I played him twice on TV before. I had a lot of chances to learn the background of that history, and then I played other samurai roles in the same period. So that was a good base for me,” Sanada says.

In some respects, Sanada’s path bears remarkable similarities to Tokugawa Ieyasu (albeit with a lot less violence). Both men dealt with great expectations early, found some success in adulthood, and then unveiled their masterworks in their sixties. Sanada chuckles at the comparison.