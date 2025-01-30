The Recruit Season 2 Ending Explained: An Abrupt Conclusion to Owen’s Mission
CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks once again finds himself in over his head in a shortened second season for Netflix's The Recruit.
The second season of Netflix’s The Recruit is full of action, espionage, and intrigue as Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) tries to get off the CIA’s shit list by looking into a graymail case in South Korea. No matter how much he tries to avoid the mistakes of his last mission, he can’t help but fall face first into another deadly thread of conspiracies and secrets that could threaten his job, and his life, if he doesn’t succeed.
Here’s how The Recruit season 2 ending goes down.
How Many Episodes Are in The Recruit Season 2?
This season of The Recruit is shorter than the last, with only six episodes compared to eight in season 1. Which is unfortunate, because this season could have really used a little breathing room to wrap things up.
While no definitive reason has been given for why this season of The Recruit is shorter than the last, it seems to be part of a larger trend of shorter sophomore seasons across streaming services and cable networks. Some like Squid Game and The Diplomat have been shortened at the behest of the writers behind them, but others are likely do to a combination of factors like shorter budgets and production timelines affected by the WGA and SAG work stoppages of 2023.
Is Owen’s Mission Successful?
This section contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of The Recruit.
Owen, Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), Lester (Colton Dunn), Dawn (Angel Parker), and her crew of mercenaries make it to Russian waters aboard the fishing boat Owen bought/rented from his childhood friend,Yoo Jin (Shin Do-hyun). Once they pass inspection with a hefty bribe, all that’s left to do is find a way to get Nan-hee (Lee Sang-hee) back from the Yakuza.
After doing some recon, Nichka (Maddie Hasson), reveals that the Yakuza are basically holding Nan-hee in a fortress. Infiltrating that seems virtually impossible with their small crew and lack of resources, so Owen proposes luring the Yakuza out onto the water for an ambush by once again posing as a K&R agent looking to get Nan-hee released.
The operation seems like it has every potential to succeed. Owen and Jang Kyun get the Yakuza right where they want them. Dawn and her mercenaries are poised to infiltrate. But then a Russian boat starts patrolling the area a bit too close, leading Dawn to call off the attack and leaving Owen and Jang Kyun to fend for themselves.
Jang Kyun is shot and captured and Owen barely escapes the boat alive. He manages to swim to shore, taking refuge in a nearby houseboat. Owen is presumed dead by Dawn, Lester, and the CIA, who task Amelia (Kaylah Zander) with repapering Owen and pinning everything they can on him.
Meanwhile, the houseboat’s residents, Russian officers, come home and Owen is forced to take them out. Once they’re at least temporarily taken care of, Owen uses one of their phones to call Lester, who tries to talk him out of trying to rescue Jang Kyun and Nan-hee on his own. When that fails, he sends Nichka to help.
Does Nichka Betray Owen and the CIA?
But Nichka has no interest in actually helping. Surprising no one, the Russian agent who killed her own mother without hesitation sold Owen and the others out to the FSB and paid the Russian Coast Guard to patrol the water. She’s the reason that the original plan failed. Owen realizes this when she comes to “help” him infiltrate the airfield that Jang Kyun and Nan-hee are being held at. He fights her, knocks her out, and decides to proceed alone.
Somehow against all odds, Owen manages to sneak in and get Jang Kyun and Nan-hee out of Russian custody. They make a break for the water where Yoo Jin, Lester and the fishing boat are waiting for them. They sail away as fast as they can, with Nichka and the Russians in hot pursuit until, miraculously, a U.S. submarine comes out of the water and chases them off.
What’s Next for Owen and the Others in Season 3?
Owen and Jang Kyun have a brief talk about Jang Kyun and Nan-hee’s future – Owen highly encourages him to let the CIA fake their deaths and give them new identities in America in exchange for intel. Jang Kyun agrees, not really having much of a choice, and they shake on it as the submarine sails off into the sunset.
While Owen is technically successful in his mission, we don’t really get to see any of the aftermath. Is the CIA still going to try and take him to task for all of his mistakes? Is he going to officially be more than just a lawyer now that he’s recruited Jang Kyun? Was this submarine really just in the right place at the right time?
This ending has left us with so many questions, and we really wish that there had been another episode or two to give this intense and action-packed finale a little more room to explore the aftermath. Owen has been ready to quit his job since season 1, but with his own flipped agent to take care of now, the path toward becoming a true field agent is looking pretty open, should he choose to go down it. Fingers crossed another season is on the way to answer these questions, and more.