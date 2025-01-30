The Recruit Season 2 Ending Explained: An Abrupt Conclusion to Owen’s Mission

The second season of Netflix’s The Recruit is full of action, espionage, and intrigue as Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) tries to get off the CIA’s shit list by looking into a graymail case in South Korea. No matter how much he tries to avoid the mistakes of his last mission, he can’t help but fall face first into another deadly thread of conspiracies and secrets that could threaten his job, and his life, if he doesn’t succeed.

Here’s how The Recruit season 2 ending goes down.

How Many Episodes Are in The Recruit Season 2?

This season of The Recruit is shorter than the last, with only six episodes compared to eight in season 1. Which is unfortunate, because this season could have really used a little breathing room to wrap things up.

While no definitive reason has been given for why this season of The Recruit is shorter than the last, it seems to be part of a larger trend of shorter sophomore seasons across streaming services and cable networks. Some like Squid Game and The Diplomat have been shortened at the behest of the writers behind them, but others are likely do to a combination of factors like shorter budgets and production timelines affected by the WGA and SAG work stoppages of 2023.