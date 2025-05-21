Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Cast: Meet the Actors Joining Nicole Kidman
From Christine Baranski to Mark Strong, meet the actors that are joining Nicole Kidman's Masha for a wellness retreat in the Austrian alps.
The Hulu anthology series Nine Perfect Strangers is back for another season, leaving sunny California behind for the snowy Austrian Alps. So far, Nicole Kidman’s wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko is the only character from season 1 set to return. The rest of the cast is made up of new characters that Masha has invited to this new iteration of her Tranquillum retreat.
While there’s still a lot yet to be revealed about who these people are, we at least know which actors we can expect to see potentially tripping out on Masha’s psilocybin protocol this season. The trailer alludes to some unexpected connections between these characters, which isn’t a surprise given how Masha likes to hand-pick her groups. There’s bound to be some twists and turns in store, but for now, here’s what we know about the cast this season.
Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko
Nicole Kidman returns as the mysterious Russian wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko, who we last saw leaving her Tranquillum House spa in Cabrillo, California after finding a way to reunite with her deceased daughter via the hallucinogenic psilocybin she and everyone else were taking. Now that she has seemingly “perfected” her formula, it’s time to try and heal a new group of people, even though Masha still seems to be struggling herself. Nicole Kidman has had a long career thus far appearing in projects like Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, Practical Magic, and more recently Babygirl, Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and The Perfect Couple.
Murray Bartlett as Brian
Murray Bartlett joins the cast this season as Brian, one of Masha’s nine new guests. Based on clips from the trailer, it seems like Brian was once a Mr. Rogers-like figure and the host of a children’s TV show, but some kind of on-set outburst may have seen him ousted from his role. That kind of tarnished legacy seems like the kind of thing that would appeal to Masha, as we saw with Tony (Bobby Canavale) last season. It seems like he might also have a connection to Tina, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. You’ll likely recognize Bartlett from his roles in The White Lotus and The Last of Us.
Christine Baranski as Victoria
Christine Baranski joins the cast as Victoria, yet another of Masha’s guests. Victoria appears to be wealthy and seems like she’s sought Masha out. She greets one of the attendants, Martin, with a familiarity that indicates they’ve likely spoken before, and she seems to know more than the other guests about Masha’s unorthodox practices. Victoria and Matteo seem to have come to this retreat together, though the exact nature of their relationship is unclear. You’ll likely recognize Baranski from one of her many projects such as Mamma Mia!, The Good Wife, The Gilded Age, and Chicago.
Annie Murphy as Imogen
Annie Murphy plays Imogen this season, another guest of Masha’s and Victoria’s estranged daughter. We don’t know much else about her, other than she seems a little awkward, but Annie Murphy has proven time and time again that she can play layered characters, so it’s only a matter of time before we see what’s under Imogen’s surface. Murphy has previously starred in Black Mirror, Russian Doll, Kevin Can F**ck Himself, and what most people will likely recognize her from, Schitt’s Creek.
Aras Aydın as Matteo
Aras Aydın plays Matteo, Victoria’s younger lover. Aydın is a Turkish actor who has previously appeared in projects such as Cherry Season, Runaway, and Siyah Kalp.
Dolly de Leon as Agnes
Dolly de Leon plays Agnes, a guest at the retreat who appears to have once been a nun, though seems to have gone through a crisis of faith. She also seems to have crossed paths with Tina at some point in her journey. De Leon has previously appeared in Triangle of Sadness, Jackpot!, and Ghostlight.
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie
Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Wolfie, Tina’s partner and a guest of Masha’s. It seems like Wolfie knows a little more about what this experience is about than Tina does, and really wants them to keep an open mind. Richardson-Sellers has previously appeared in projects such as The Originals, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Kissing Booth 2 and 3.
King Princess as Tina
Musician King Princess makes her on-screen acting debut as Tina, a depressed piano virtuoso in desperate need of a relaxing spa vacation. What she doesn’t realize is that her partner Wolfie seems to have other plans for their time off together. Tina also seems to have a connection to Agnes and appears to have been under her care at some point in their lives.
Lucas Englander as Martin
Lucas Englander plays Martin, Masha’s assistant this time around. He’s there to make sure things don’t get too out of hand as the guests take their various trips throughout their experience. Englander is an Austrian actor who has previously appeared in Catherine the Great, The Witcher, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
Henry Golding as Peter
Henry Golding plays Peter, the son of David and a guest of Masha’s. Peter wants to reconnect with his aloof father, and this retreat is certainly a way to do that. You’ll likely recognize Golding from movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Snake Eyes, The Gentlemen, and Last Christmas.
Mark Strong as David
Mark Strong plays David, a billionaire who is skeptical of Masha’s methods, but still attends the retreat with the others. Mark Strong has appeared in a number of other projects, such as Shazam!, Dune Prophecy, The Penguin, and Kingsman: The Secret Service.
Lena Olin as Helena
Lena Olin plays Helena, an assistant of sorts to Masha this season, though she appears to have a much different role than Martin does. She seems to have helped Masha herself overcome something, and appears to be there to help her stay sane as well. Helena is also very adamant against bringing David into the fold, though her reasons for that are still unclear. Olin has previously appeared in Alias, Hunters, and The Darkness.
The first two episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 are available to stream on Hulu now. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays, culminating with the finale on July 2.