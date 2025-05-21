Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Cast: Meet the Actors Joining Nicole Kidman

The Hulu anthology series Nine Perfect Strangers is back for another season, leaving sunny California behind for the snowy Austrian Alps. So far, Nicole Kidman’s wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko is the only character from season 1 set to return. The rest of the cast is made up of new characters that Masha has invited to this new iteration of her Tranquillum retreat.

While there’s still a lot yet to be revealed about who these people are, we at least know which actors we can expect to see potentially tripping out on Masha’s psilocybin protocol this season. The trailer alludes to some unexpected connections between these characters, which isn’t a surprise given how Masha likes to hand-pick her groups. There’s bound to be some twists and turns in store, but for now, here’s what we know about the cast this season.

Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko

Nicole Kidman returns as the mysterious Russian wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko, who we last saw leaving her Tranquillum House spa in Cabrillo, California after finding a way to reunite with her deceased daughter via the hallucinogenic psilocybin she and everyone else were taking. Now that she has seemingly “perfected” her formula, it’s time to try and heal a new group of people, even though Masha still seems to be struggling herself. Nicole Kidman has had a long career thus far appearing in projects like Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, Practical Magic, and more recently Babygirl, Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and The Perfect Couple.

Murray Bartlett as Brian

Murray Bartlett joins the cast this season as Brian, one of Masha’s nine new guests. Based on clips from the trailer, it seems like Brian was once a Mr. Rogers-like figure and the host of a children’s TV show, but some kind of on-set outburst may have seen him ousted from his role. That kind of tarnished legacy seems like the kind of thing that would appeal to Masha, as we saw with Tony (Bobby Canavale) last season. It seems like he might also have a connection to Tina, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. You’ll likely recognize Bartlett from his roles in The White Lotus and The Last of Us.