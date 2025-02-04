Hulu’s Paradise: The Literary and Musical Easter Eggs That Could Explain That Big Twist

The book makes an appearance early on in episode 1 of Paradise. Xavier’s son, James (Percy Daggs IV), is reading a copy of it as he’s getting ready for school and seeing it causes an emotional reaction from Xavier. Later, we learn that Xavier guards Cal Bradford (James Marsden), the President of the United States, who Xavier finds murdered early in the episode. In a later flashback, Xavier delivers a monologue about how, when his wife was pregnant with their son, she read James and the Giant Peach, leading to her choice to name their son after the book. Through this speech, we learn Xavier’s wife has died and he blames Cal for her death.

Then comes the real twist. In Paradise, the “United States” we think we’ve been watching no longer exists. Years before, 25,000 humans were taken to an underground dome-shaped structure by the U.S. government when a catastrophe wiped out all of humanity. The dome, located beneath a mountain range, simulates everything about a real town, from sunsets to insect chirping noises, and the survivors have established a new society there. Cal was the former president of the above-ground United States, and acts as president of this town-turned-shelter as well.

Is Xavier James? Is this underground town where so many took refuge after a major trauma the metaphorical giant peach? And what will become of Xavier as he attempts to solve Cal’s murder — the first murder that’s taken place since the 25,000 went into the dome? There’s a good chance the plot of James and the Giant Peach is foreshadowing Xavier’s future, and the literary reference only adds to the uniqueness of Paradise’s twist and makes us wonder if some part of the U.S. as he knew it may be waiting above ground for Xavier.

And it’s not just Xavier who fits into the James and the Giant Peach theory. Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi), the therapist we learn helped choose the 25,000 and arrange the details of day-to-day life under the dome, is a lot like Miss Spider, the James character who nurtured and cared for the crew inside the peach, right down to spinning them each a bed. But is Gabriela as innocent as she seems? It’s too early in the Paradise story to tell.

Lots of characters in the show appear as villainous as James’ aunts, Sponge and Spiker: Our eyes are currently on Billy Page (John Beavers), who Gabriela just warned Xavier to watch out for at the end of episode 3. And we’re sure that someone will emerge as the bad guy in town, whether it’s one of Xavier’s colleagues, members of the newly-erected government, or someone who hasn’t been introduced yet, which gives major Cloud-Men vibes. Cloud-Men appear as the antagonists in James and the Giant Peach, and when they’re upset, they cause all sorts of stormy weather.

We Built This City: The Revealing Music of Paradise

In all three episodes, there’s been a song that plays mid-episode as sung by the original artist, followed by an edgier, hauntingly beautiful remake of the song during the last few minutes. In episode 1, Phil Collins’ “Another Day in Paradise” plays as James and Cal discuss his wife’s death during a flashback. At the end of the episode, the twist of the underground bunker is revealed as a very different version of the song by Cat vs Cat and Joyner plays to close out the episode. It’s a poetic song for the start of the series as we’re learning so much about the “paradise” these characters have escaped to.