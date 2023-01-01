New on Netflix: January 2023

2022 represented Netflix’s 25th (!!) year of operations as a company. Unfortunately, the streamer celebrated its 25th birthday with some earnings losses, massive cancelations, and a whole host of bad press. What will year 26 hold for the little Blockbuster killer that could? We now have a good idea thanks to Netflix’s list of new releases for January 2023.

Netflix is kicking off 2023 with some muscular original series…and in one instance we mean literally muscular. Vikings: Valhalla season 2 will premiere on Jan. 13, bringing some much needed Norse mayhem back to television. Other titles of note include Ginny & Georgia season 2 (Jan. 5), and That ’90s Show (Jan. 19). The most intriguing option, however, might be what Netflix is choosing to open its year with. Kaleidoscope premieres on Jan. 1 and will present a heist story that will be told in a random order for each Netflix viewer.

Meanwhile, the true crime machine continues apace for Netflix in 2023. Jan. 4 sees the arrival of Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street while Jan. 10 makes way for The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker. In terms of original films, The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale premieres on Jan. 6 and the Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy-vehicle You People arrives on Jan. 30 … whether you want it to or not.

The usual influx of library titles to Netflix began to fall off a bit in 2022. But in the first month of 2023, the streamer is getting some really exciting stuff for a change. Jan. 1 sees the arrival of: Brokeback Mountain, The Conjuring, Minority Report, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Top Gun, and more.