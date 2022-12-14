Warrior Nun Season 2 Gave Us One of The Year’s Most Satisfying Queer Love Stories

A natural heir to the cultural space once occupied by shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Warrior Nun features a cadre of butt-kicking young women standing up to threats both supernatural and demonic, discovering who they are and who they want to become along the way. (All while dropping suitably quippy one-liners.) There are occasionally cheesy special effects, powerful McGuffins that can help or harm our heroines, and exciting high-stakes action sequences set to banging pop tracks. Through stories of women, queer people, and people of color, the show offers multiple remarkably nuanced depictions of what it means to be a person of faith, embracing empowerment, agency, and self-determination in doing so. Warrior Nun is also careful to ground its most lore-heavy and/or religious elements in specific character arcs and relationships, helping to humanize even the most esoteric or seemingly ridiculous of subplots.

In fact, it is the bond between Ava and Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), a martial arts expert who turns to OCS after being essentially rejected by her parents for being queer—though that latter bit is never explicitly stated out loud in season 1—-that ultimately serves as the emotional heart of the show. Through their connection with one another, Ava slowly learns to embrace the idea of caring for something (or someone) more than herself, and Beatrice discovers she doesn’t have to constantly deny or repress key parts of herself to find grace or love. In a welcome—and much-needed—evolution from its first season, Warrior Nun season 2 also fully leans into the “Avatrice” romance without reservation, committing to their relationship as something more than yet another unfortunate small-screen example of a queer love that dare not speak its name. (Looking at you, Supergirl, Legacies, Supernatural, etc.)

Where season 1 was strangely loath to give whatever was going on between these two women a name, or even openly acknowledge that Beatrice was an explicitly queer character, season 2 doubles down on the importance of their bond, building its entire arc around essentially making the subtext between these two women text. The show deftly subverts many of the established tropes we so often see in queer stories like this and eschews the narrative tricks meant to purposefully obfuscate what two characters are to one another or leave their relationship ambiguous. Instead, Warrior Nun recontextualizes them as key elements of both the couple’s journey and season 2’s larger story.

Ava and Beatrice spend the bulk of the season dancing around (sometimes literally!) and attempting to categorize their feelings for one another. They frequently declare themselves “best friends” and “sisters” and profess their deep devotion to one another. A grown Michael’s (Jack Mullarkey) return places another unasked-for man in the middle of their dynamic. There are plenty of weighted “almost” moments that feel an awful lot like the near-confessions from season 1 that never lead anywhere. But the difference is, this time, the series pays all these things off in creative and satisfying ways—turning previously staid tropes meant to keep two women from being together into necessary moments of character development and natural steps on their road to recognizing and embracing their feelings for one another.

And whether the season’s episodes are primarily dealing with questions of science or theology, they almost always come back to the dynamic between the two women in some way. Beatrice’s gradual acceptance of her feelings for Ava is tangled up with her own struggle with self-hatred and her hyperactive sense of duty, but they are what ultimately give her the strength to fight through multiple life-threatening situations to get to the woman she loves. It is through caring for Beatrice that Ava ultimately realizes her final act of self-sacrifice is necessary in order to protect her—and the rest of the world she has come to deeply care for. Their love for one another is the lens through which we view the cost of the OCS’s battle with the interdimensional evil being called Adriel (William Miller), and their ultimate sacrifice of one another in the name of saving the world is heartbreaking in its both execution and inevitability. (Though at least Ava gets to say the L word before being portaled through to the quasi-heavenly realm known as The Other Side.)