The Witcher: Blood Origin – How Jaskier the Bard Transcends Time

There are several untold stories lingering in the background of The Witcher, both for fans of the Netflix series and for those who have read the Andrzej Sapkowski novels. One is the history of the once great elven race, fallen into second class citizenry in the modern age. Another is the tale of the conjunction of the spheres which brought monsters and humans to this world, and then, on a related note, there are the mysterious origins of witcher kind. The Witcher: Blood Origin seeks to address all of these storylines.

And who better to tell these epic tales than a bard? Jaskier was always such a popular character in the original series; why not introduce him as a crossover character for The Witcher: Blood Origin? The latest trailer does just that: revealing the troubadour’s participation in the prequel during its climactic conclusion. There’s only one problem: the conjunction of the spheres happened 1200 years ago, so… did Jaskier time travel or something?

There is, of course, a simpler explanation. At the start of the trailer we hear the voiceover of Minnie Driver, who plays the elven character Seanchai. “It all began 1200 years ago in the elven Golden Era, before the arrival of humans and monsters in the world,” she says. “Seven warriors, outcasts, strangers to each other, bound together to fight an unstoppable empire.” This sounds like the voice of someone from Jaskier’s own time who knows the tale that will unfold in The Witcher: Blood Origin as part of her own history.

She explains at the end of the trailer that she’s a storyteller looking for a bard. “I need you to sing a story back to life,” she implores Jaskier, who seems as confused as the viewers likely are. Will Seanchai and Jaskier frame the story as it’s told and tie its tale of a scrappy group of rebels to the current downtrodden state of the elven race in the modern era? It seems likely, and frankly it’s the perfect way to add to the already incredible worldbuilding of The Witcher universe.