Lockwood & Co: A Netflix Ghost Show That Changes Everything About Our History

The world has been hit by an epidemic. An epidemic of ghosts. They started appearing in the late ‘60s; they are real, they will kill you if they touch you, and they are almost impossible to see—except, for some reason, to teenagers. This is the world of Lockwood & Co.

As you can imagine, by the 2020s, this has led history down a very different path.

“Society has changed completely. Technology has not evolved in the way that we experience it today,” showrunner Joe Cornish tells Den of Geek magazine. “There was a huge wave of terror, and then there was this discovery that metal and salt and water could repel ghosts. So these industries around ghost prevention grew up, and then it was discovered that young people could detect and see ghosts more clearly than adults.”