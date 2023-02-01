New on Netflix: February 2023

February is for lovers. But with its list of new releases for February 2023, Netflix is unveiling another season of arguably its least romantic show.

That’s right: Joe is returning in You season 4 part 1 on Feb. 9. This time around our central stalker played by Penn Badgley is across the pond in jolly old England, living an unassuming life as a bearded professor and looking for his next target. If you don’t get your fill of You this month, stay tuned for the second part of season 4 in March.

You will be joined in February by a third season of another buzzy Netflix original. The kids of Outer Banks return on Feb. 23 to find their literal and metaphorical treasure once and for all. Other originals this month include rich dog docuseries Gunther’s Millions on Feb. 1 and animated family title My Dad the Bounty Hunter on Feb. 9.

Netflix is also bringing a handful of intriguing original movies to its stream this month. Romcom Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, premiers on Feb. 10. That will be followed by the David Harbour-starring horror flick We Have a Ghost on Feb. 24.