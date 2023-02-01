New on Netflix: February 2023
Here's what's new on Netflix in February 2023 including You season 4 and Outer Banks season 3!
February is for lovers. But with its list of new releases for February 2023, Netflix is unveiling another season of arguably its least romantic show.
That’s right: Joe is returning in You season 4 part 1 on Feb. 9. This time around our central stalker played by Penn Badgley is across the pond in jolly old England, living an unassuming life as a bearded professor and looking for his next target. If you don’t get your fill of You this month, stay tuned for the second part of season 4 in March.
You will be joined in February by a third season of another buzzy Netflix original. The kids of Outer Banks return on Feb. 23 to find their literal and metaphorical treasure once and for all. Other originals this month include rich dog docuseries Gunther’s Millions on Feb. 1 and animated family title My Dad the Bounty Hunter on Feb. 9.
Netflix is also bringing a handful of intriguing original movies to its stream this month. Romcom Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, premiers on Feb. 10. That will be followed by the David Harbour-starring horror flick We Have a Ghost on Feb. 24.
February is also shaping up to be a decent month for library titles on Netflix. Call Me By Your Name, La La Land, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy all arrive on Feb. 1.
Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.
February 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Gunther’s Millions — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
February 2
Freeridge — NETFLIX SERIES
February 3
Class 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
Infiesto 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Stromboli 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM
Viking Wolf 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM
February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 6
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Exchange 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
Dear David 🇮🇩– NETFLIX FILM
My Dad the Bounty Hunter — NETFLIX FAMILY
You: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love to Hate You 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Your Place or Mine — NETFLIX FILM
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 14
All the Places 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM
A Sunday Affair 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
In Love All Over Again 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry 🇨🇦– NETFLIX COMEDY
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES
Re/Member 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
February 15
NoFilter 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
African Queens: Njinga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
Full Swing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Law According to Lidia Poët 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
Red Rose 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Community Squad 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands: Season 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
February 20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 21
Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Strays 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
Triptych 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
February 23
Call Me Chihiro 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
Outer Banks: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oddballs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost — NETFLIX FILM
Who Were We Running From? 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
February 27
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — NETFLIX COMEDY
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix: February 2023
February 3
Dragonheart: Vengeance
February 4
The Paper Tigers
February 7
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
February 9
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
February 11
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
February 14
Monster High: Electrified
February 15
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
February 17
No Escape Room
February 21
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
February 24
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
February 25
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
February 28
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall