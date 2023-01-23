JUNG_E Cast: Kang Soo-yeon and Who’s Who in the Latest Netflix Hit

Kang Soo-yeon as Yun Seo–hyun

Yun Seo-hyun is the team leader of Kronoid Laboratory, a research facility that develops brain cloning technology. She is in charge of the JUNG_E brain clones, which are advanced combat AI created from the brain data of her deceased mother Captain Yun Jung-yi. Yun Seo-hyun is played by the late Kang Soo-yeon, who unfortunately passed away after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage in May 2022.

Soo-yeon had an illustrious career in Korean cinema that goes back to the 1970s, appearing in films such as the Grand Bell Award-winning All That Falls Has Wings, Girls’ Night Out, The Circle, and Hanji. Her breakout role in Im Kwon-taek’s The Surrogate Woman won her international acclaim, earning her the the award for Best Actress at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987. She was the first Korean actor to win an award at an international film festival and has been previously regarded by Korean media as the country’s first “world star.” JUNG_E honors her passing with a tribute in the film’s end credits.

Park So-yi plays Yun Seo-hyun as a child. (Before her mother’s death, Yun Seo-hyun is receiving treatment for lung cancer.) So-yi has also appeared in Deliver Us From Evil and Pawn and is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming series See You in My 19th Life.

Kim Hyun-joo as Captain Yun Jung-yi/JUNG_E

Captain Yun Jung-yi was a heroic leader of the Allied Forces until her final mission left her fatally injured and in a medically-induced coma. Decades after her death, however, her brain data is used to develop robots with advanced combat AI that are codenamed JUNG_E. Both the Captain and the AI are played by Kim Hyun-joo, an actor known for her roles in the K-Dramas Glass Slipper Hellbound, I Have a Lover, and Twinkle Twinkle.

You can next see Hyun-joo in another collaboration with Yeon Sang-ho for Netflix, the suspense drama The Bequeathed, which follows “a young woman who inherits family land upon the sudden death of her uncle and finds herself mired in strange events that unravel deeply buried family troubles,” according to Deadline.

Hyun-joo is also currently appearing in the SBS TV mystery melodrama Trolley, which is also streaming on Netflix in certain regions.