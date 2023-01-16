Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 – What to Expect

“Season 2 is different from season 1 on a bunch of points,” series creator Jeb Stuart says. “It’s a different type of story, but our goal was always to outdo season 1, and our goal for season 3 is to outdo them both.”

Lief’s Losses Will Likely Forge His Future

Poor Lief Erikkson went through it in Vikings: Valhalla season 2. Still reeling from Liv’s death in the season 1 finale, he grappled with rage, disappointment, and despair as he struggled to figure out precisely what he still believed in and what he wanted his future to be. Though he found a fresh start with the kind astronomer Mariam, the fact that he had to say goodbye to yet another woman he loved by the end of the season is the kind of gut punch that would leave anyone in pieces, and the man that he becomes in the aftermath of yet another loss will undoubtedly be very changed.

Where season 2 saw him following in Harald’s footsteps for lack of any better sense of direction, season 3 will likely see Lief chart his own path—literally and figuratively. Historically, there’s no record of Lief Erikkson in Constantinople, but thanks to the fact that Mariam left him her house and belongings, this may well be the way he funds not just his return to Greenland, but the future expeditions that will see him land in North America.

Harald Steps Toward His Destiny

Season 2 ends with Harald’s arrival outside Constantinople, and the realization that the special cargo he was meant to deliver to the emperor wasn’t a fancy jewel, but the woman who was carrying it—his future empress, Elena. (The woman that, of course, Harald has developed something of a thing for.)

Whether he finds a way to steal the emperor’s girl, we do have some idea of what the would-be King of Norway will probably do next—according to the sagas, at this point during his exile, Harald joined the elite Varangian Guard, a group of mighty warriors from Northern Europe who fought battles across many frontiers of the Byzantine Empire. It’s basically the means by which Harald becomes wealthy and thereby funds not only his return to Norway but his campaign to claim its throne.

What that actually means for season 3—whether we’ll see Harald off on various campaigns across the Mediterranean and Asia Minor, or whether the series will skip ahead to his return to Scandanavia remains up in the air. But, with decades still to go before that point in his story, it seems likely we may see Harald on his own for some time next season.