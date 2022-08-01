New on Netflix: August 2022 Releases

Just a few months ago, Netflix appeared to be on a very rough track. Then Stranger Things season 4 came around and led to a less-apocalyptic-than-expected Q2 earnings report for the streamer. With its new releases for August 2022, however, Netflix is going to have to find another hit to keep the good vibes rolling. Here are some of their best options.

Perhaps the biggest breakout candidate for Netflix this month is The Sandman on Aug. 5. Though Neil Gaiman’s classic comic has long been thought to be unadaptable, the folks behind 10-episode series are betting they’re the ones for the job. Get ready to meet Morpheus, the king of dreams and the ruler of The Dreaming.

August 2022 is full of many other Netflix original series of note. Locke & Key premieres its third and final season on Aug. 10. Three just might be the magic number this time actually as Locke & Key will be followed by third installments of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood on Aug. 11, Never Have I Ever on Aug. 12, and He-Man: Masters of the Universe on Aug. 18.

On the movie side of things, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles: The Movie arrives on Aug. 5. The Jamie Foxx-starring Day Shift premieres on Aug. 12. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg headline Me Time on Aug. 26.