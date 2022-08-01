New on Netflix: August 2022 Releases

Here's what's new on Netflix in August 2022 including The Sandman, Locke & Key, and more!

The Sandman. (L to R) Jenna Coleman as Johanna, Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 103 of The Sandman.
Photo: Liam Daniel | Netflix

Just a few months ago, Netflix appeared to be on a very rough track. Then Stranger Things season 4 came around and led to a less-apocalyptic-than-expected Q2 earnings report for the streamer. With its new releases for August 2022, however, Netflix is going to have to find another hit to keep the good vibes rolling. Here are some of their best options.

Perhaps the biggest breakout candidate for Netflix this month is The Sandman on Aug. 5. Though Neil Gaiman’s classic comic has long been thought to be unadaptable, the folks behind 10-episode series are betting they’re the ones for the job. Get ready to meet Morpheus, the king of dreams and the ruler of The Dreaming.

August 2022 is full of many other Netflix original series of note. Locke & Key premieres its third and final season on Aug. 10. Three just might be the magic number this time actually as Locke & Key will be followed by third installments of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood on Aug. 11, Never Have I Ever on Aug. 12, and He-Man: Masters of the Universe on Aug. 18.

On the movie side of things, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles: The Movie arrives on Aug. 5. The Jamie Foxx-starring Day Shift premieres on Aug. 12. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg headline Me Time on Aug. 26.

Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.

New on Netflix: August 2022

TBD
Delhi Crime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Partner Track — NETFLIX SERIES

August 1
Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold

August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 3
Buba — NETFLIX FILM
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Blame Karma! — NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 4
Lady Tamara — NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN — NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM

August 5
Carter — NETFLIX FILM
Darlings — NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall

August 6
Reclaim — NETFLIX FILM

August 7
Riverdale: Season 6

August 8
Code Name: Emperor — NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 9
I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys

August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 12
13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family — NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim

August 16
UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

August 17
High Heat — NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen — NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious — NETFLIX SERIES

August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME

August 19
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — NETFLIX SERIES
Glow Up: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo — NETFLIX SERIES
The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM

August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — NETFLIX FILM

August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 24
Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES
Mo — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES
Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We’re Mad — NETFLIX FILM

August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
History 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — NETFLIX ANIME
That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM

August 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES
Loving Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Ludik — NETFLIX SERIES
Me Time — NETFLIX FILM
Seoul Vibe — NETFLIX FILM

August 29
Under Her Control — NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Express: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 31
Club América vs Club América — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Secrets — NETFLIX SERIES
I Came By — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving Netflix: August 2022

August 4
They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

August 5
Screwball

August 7
We Summon the Darkness

August 9
Demonic
The Saint

August 10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman

August 15
Endless Love
Selfless

August 20
The Conjuring

August 23
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

August 24
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

August 25
Taxi Driver
The Visit

August 27
Wind River

August 30
In the Line of Fire

August 31
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp

