Never Have I Ever Season 4 Ending Explained
Netflix’s beloved coming-of-age comedy delivers a satisfying ending. Here's how Devi's journey concludes.
This article contains spoilers for all of Never Have I Ever.
Never Have I Ever’s final season concludes the story for all of our favorite characters in a perfect way, balancing the necessary emotional beats with a hopeful future for each. Plus, after three seasons of shipping, the love triangle is officially over.
The series, which premiered back in 2020, follows the messy life of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Along with Devi, many of the characters provide great representation and are actually relatable for teens, specifically young women of color.
Does Devi Get into Princeton?
After being put on the waitlist, Devi is convinced by Ben to write the supplemental essay. In an effort to show who she really is, she tells the story of what happened to her father, the way he shaped her, and how they came up with the dream of Princeton together. It’s enough to get her off the waitlist and accepted into the university. It’s all smiles at graduation and we find out she was even named Valedictorian. After that, we skip until the last weekend before college, which also happens to be the wedding weekend of Devi’s paternal grandmother, Nirmala.
Devi has still not packed despite her mother’s (Poorna Jagannathan) insistence that she get it done rather than continuing to wait until the very last moment. But the thought of packing her entire life into one suitcase is sending her into a panic. She doesn’t get any reassurance at her grandmother’s wedding, with family friends and loved ones voicing her biggest fears out loud about being far from family and no one at school liking her.
Nalini realizes her daughter never finished packing and is clearly upset. Nirmala then calls her out, explaining that the reason she is picking fights with Devi is because she’s scared of the younger girl leaving. The older woman pleads with Nalini not to waste their last night together and it finally gets through to her. Devi tries packing again, imagining her father comforting her, but it doesn’t help, only reminding her once again, that her father is gone.
Her mother finds a distressed Devi in her room and finally helps her pack, telling her that it’s okay to feel scared about saying goodbye, adding that she is proud and her father would be too. It’s just what Devi needs to hear and she’s finally ready to start this next chapter. Before she leaves, she thanks the gods for everything she has and asks them to keep an eye on her mom while she’s away.
Who Does Devi End Up With?
Whether you were team “Daxton” or team “Bevi,” the show has given us beautiful moments for each. However, the love triangle is no more and Devi ends up with Ben (Jaren Lewison). She does share one last moment with Paxton (Darren Barnet) in season 4 episode 7, the two reflecting on their journey and kissing before the swim coach walks in on them, putting a stop to anything else happening since Paxton currently works at the school after graduating in the previous season. They both agree that it felt like closure for their relationship. Right after that conversation, he points out that the “vibes” between her and Ben are alive and well.
Turns out that he was right, but unfortunately, it’s too late. When she asks Ben about celebrating her acceptance into Princeton over the summer, he reveals that he’s leaving right after graduation for an internship in New York. After 12 years, it seems like it’s all over, but the episode hasn’t finished just yet. While starting to pack her suitcase, she finds something from Model UN, which reminds her of Ben.
While he was gone, she thought of him often and tried to refrain from texting him, however this was enough for her to send over a picture, causing them to start texting back and forth. She mentions Pati’s wedding and how she wishes he were here since all of Devi’s friends are invited. Before he can answer, one of the guys he is with spills a drink on him, stopping him from texting back. The group then gets into a conversation about girls they like and how they treat them. It makes Ben think about how he didn’t tell Devi he liked her before he left.
It pushes him to get on a plane and travel across the country to tell her that he loves her. Devi says it back, the two leaving the wedding together with the promise of Kamala (Richa Moorjani) covering for them. They ride away on an electric scooter and sleep together for the second time, but this time, there’s no awkwardness or running after. Ben says they should be together and give their relationship a real try, which is exactly what they do.
What Happens to the Rest of the Sherman Oaks Gang?
While Paxton doesn’t end up with Devi, at the end of the show, he is in a happy relationship with Lindsay. We met the character of Lindsay in episode 3 of this season as the school’s new substitute teacher and have seen her grow closer with Paxton throughout. He has also decided to go back to ASU and pursue a career in teaching, which Paxton realizes he has a real passion for after helping Eric get a spot on the swim team.
Nalini gets a second chance at happiness with Margot’s dad thanks to Devi, who helped set the two up before she went off to college. Kamala is still in a relationship with Manish and has taken the job opportunity in Baltimore.
Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) is thriving at Howard, enjoying the college’s engineering department. Eleanor (Ramona Young) has gotten back together with Trent (Benjamin Norris) and wants to start directing. We even see the two filming a scene in the final moments.
All episodes of Never Have I Ever are now streaming on Netflix.