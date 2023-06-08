Never Have I Ever Season 4 Ending Explained

Devi has still not packed despite her mother’s (Poorna Jagannathan) insistence that she get it done rather than continuing to wait until the very last moment. But the thought of packing her entire life into one suitcase is sending her into a panic. She doesn’t get any reassurance at her grandmother’s wedding, with family friends and loved ones voicing her biggest fears out loud about being far from family and no one at school liking her.

Nalini realizes her daughter never finished packing and is clearly upset. Nirmala then calls her out, explaining that the reason she is picking fights with Devi is because she’s scared of the younger girl leaving. The older woman pleads with Nalini not to waste their last night together and it finally gets through to her. Devi tries packing again, imagining her father comforting her, but it doesn’t help, only reminding her once again, that her father is gone.

Her mother finds a distressed Devi in her room and finally helps her pack, telling her that it’s okay to feel scared about saying goodbye, adding that she is proud and her father would be too. It’s just what Devi needs to hear and she’s finally ready to start this next chapter. Before she leaves, she thanks the gods for everything she has and asks them to keep an eye on her mom while she’s away.

Who Does Devi End Up With?

Whether you were team “Daxton” or team “Bevi,” the show has given us beautiful moments for each. However, the love triangle is no more and Devi ends up with Ben (Jaren Lewison). She does share one last moment with Paxton (Darren Barnet) in season 4 episode 7, the two reflecting on their journey and kissing before the swim coach walks in on them, putting a stop to anything else happening since Paxton currently works at the school after graduating in the previous season. They both agree that it felt like closure for their relationship. Right after that conversation, he points out that the “vibes” between her and Ben are alive and well.

Turns out that he was right, but unfortunately, it’s too late. When she asks Ben about celebrating her acceptance into Princeton over the summer, he reveals that he’s leaving right after graduation for an internship in New York. After 12 years, it seems like it’s all over, but the episode hasn’t finished just yet. While starting to pack her suitcase, she finds something from Model UN, which reminds her of Ben.

While he was gone, she thought of him often and tried to refrain from texting him, however this was enough for her to send over a picture, causing them to start texting back and forth. She mentions Pati’s wedding and how she wishes he were here since all of Devi’s friends are invited. Before he can answer, one of the guys he is with spills a drink on him, stopping him from texting back. The group then gets into a conversation about girls they like and how they treat them. It makes Ben think about how he didn’t tell Devi he liked her before he left.