Never Have I Ever Season 3: Ranking Every Couple By Compatibility

Des (Anirudh Pisharody) is, in many ways, too good to be true. He’s physically attractive, he’s incredibly smart, and he’s Indian. The third bullet point makes him the ideal boyfriend in the eyes of Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), and having Mom’s approval is always imperative. Devi spends the majority of the season dating Des, and it looks like they are really great for each other.

The main issues between them arise due to Des’s mother not taking a liking to Devi’s personal traumas relating to her father’s death. She believes Devi will overwhelm Des at this time in his life, and Des doesn’t really put up a fight in the matter. Devi deserves a man who will fight for her, and accept her for all of her quirks and flaws. This makes Devi and Des a ship that sailed its course, and pales in comparison to several others in this season.

5. Fabiola and Eve

We’ve arrived at the couples in the show who truly have some awesome chemistry. Fabiola and Eve (Christina Kartchner) are a couple that were split too soon. Just when they become the school’s first queer couple to become prom queens at the end of the second season, they are immediately and abruptly separated at the beginning of this new season. Eve moves overseas, and Fabiola has a hard time making a long-distance relationship work.

This is really unfortunate because Eve was the person who helped Fabiola understand she was a lesbian. Your first love is often someone you feel incredibly passionate about. When it’s your first LGBTQ+ love, this becomes an even more valuable relationship. Eve represents Fabiola’s ability to accept herself and love who she wants to love. The way she is written out of the show makes me think that Kartchner may have had other contractual obligations this season. Hopefully we see a reunion in the final season between this great pairing.

4. Kamala and Manish

Kamala (Richa Moorjani) is a sweet, intelligent woman who has been forced into living the life others tell her to throughout the majority of Never Have I Ever. She often is used as a character that contrasts Devi. Kamala always listens to authority, and she respects her parental figures in a much more traditional way.

Sometimes you have to stand up for yourself, though, and that’s exactly what she does when pursuing Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as her boyfriend. Manish isn’t well-liked by Kamala’s grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) because he represents a juxtaposition between old-school Indian values and new-age Indian-American culture.