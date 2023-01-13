One Piece Odyssey Difficulty: How Long Does It Take to Beat the Game?

The previous One Piece game, One Piece World Seeker, is an ok open-world game that was surprisingly short for its genre. The latest video game offering the franchise, One Piece Odyssey, is likewise short for its genre, but at least it has comparatively more meat on its bones than World Seeker.

While not every gamer has gotten their hands on One Piece Odyssey just yet, those that have are currently reporting that it’s a pretty short game compared to other RPGs. While our own Matthew Byrd hasn’t finished the game just yet, at the rate he is going, he believes he will complete the main part of his anime pirate journey around the 35-hour mark. Sites such as Screenrant have listed identical completion estimates, while Inverse reported that many critics have finished the game between 30 and 40 hours.

Granted, those estimates are based almost exclusively on the main story campaign. One Piece Odyssey offers plenty of side content to keep players busy and pad out its length, including treasure hunts and bounty missions. These extra missions also ensure players are topped up with bonus items and XP, but given the game’s difficulty (or lack thereof) that might not be necessary.

According to reviews from outlets such as Siliconera, One Piece Odyssey is a fairly easy RPG. Again, our own Matthew Byrd was “surprised” by the game’s generous difficulty curve. Enemies, and even bosses, pose little threat since playable characters level up faster than you can “haki.” This lack of difficulty cuts down on the amount of grinding players need to progress. Ergo, One Piece Odyssey is shorter than many other RPGs. Moreover, reviewers such as Noisy Pixel found they could just put the game on autopilot via its auto-battle system.