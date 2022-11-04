Netflix’s Newest Tier is Missing These Titles
Not only does Netflix's newest and cheapest tier feature ads, but it's also missing many popular titles.
Netflix subscribers looking to save some money now have the option to sign up for a cheaper, ad-supported tier. The Basic with Ads plan costs $6.99 per month rather than $9.99 for the basic plan without ads, and gives subscribers access to a decent amount of the streaming service’s extensive library. However, according to Variety and GameSpot, there are a number of TV shows and movies that unfortunately aren’t available to watch for people subscribing to Netflix’s newest tier.
Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters did tell reporters back in October that a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and [Netflix is] going to be working on reducing that over time,” but even with the new tier launching Nov. 3, Netflix still hasn’t released an official list showing what is and isn’t available to its Basic with Ads subscribers. Because of this, outlets like Variety, GameSpot, and others have taken on the painstaking task of combing through the new plan’s library to see how it differs from Netflix’s other tiers so that subscribers know what they’re getting into.
Here’s what we know is missing from Netflix’s newest tier so far.
TV Shows Not Available on Basic with Ads
Aside from Arrested Development, House of Cards, The Last Kingdom, and Peaky Blinders, the majority of Netflix originals that aren’t available to watch at this tier are family and children’s series such as Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, All Hail King Julien, and Dawn of the Croods. Most other Netflix originals, thankfully appear to be watchable with this cheaper plan.
Other popular titles that can’t be watched on the Basic with Ads plan include New Girl, The Magicians, The Sinner, Good Girls, The Good Place, Knight Rider, Queen of the South, Friday Night Lights, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and Stargate SG1.
If you’ve seen that Breaking Bad, Grey’s Anatomy, The Crown, How to Get Away With Murder, and Cobra Kai were among the series unavailable, you don’t have to worry. According to a correction issued by Variety, those series are still available on this plan.
Movies Not Available on Basic with Ads
It seems as though most Netflix original movies are still available for Basic with Ads subscribers, aside from Vampires vs. The Bronx, but it looks like movie fans at this tier will miss out on a lot of popular films. James Bond fans will be unable to watch Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall. Horror movies like It Follows, Crimson Peak, The Mist, The Green Inferno, Raw, Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Umma, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark are also unavailable at this tier.
Other films not included in this plan are Uncharted, Oblivion, Pineapple Express, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Paddington, Road House, Sorry to Bother You, Nocturnal Animals, Morbius, The Hateful Eight (both the original and the extended version), A Knight’s Tale, Labyrinth, Hell or High Water, The Hurt Locker, The Imitation Game, Phantom Thread, If Beale Street Could Talk, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and many more.
If you want to see everything that isn’t available on Netflix’s ad-supported plan before switching tiers or signing up, check out GameSpot’s comprehensive list that includes over 250 titles.