Netflix’s Newest Tier is Missing These Titles

Netflix subscribers looking to save some money now have the option to sign up for a cheaper, ad-supported tier. The Basic with Ads plan costs $6.99 per month rather than $9.99 for the basic plan without ads, and gives subscribers access to a decent amount of the streaming service’s extensive library. However, according to Variety and GameSpot, there are a number of TV shows and movies that unfortunately aren’t available to watch for people subscribing to Netflix’s newest tier.

Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters did tell reporters back in October that a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and [Netflix is] going to be working on reducing that over time,” but even with the new tier launching Nov. 3, Netflix still hasn’t released an official list showing what is and isn’t available to its Basic with Ads subscribers. Because of this, outlets like Variety, GameSpot, and others have taken on the painstaking task of combing through the new plan’s library to see how it differs from Netflix’s other tiers so that subscribers know what they’re getting into.

Here’s what we know is missing from Netflix’s newest tier so far.

TV Shows Not Available on Basic with Ads

Aside from Arrested Development, House of Cards, The Last Kingdom, and Peaky Blinders, the majority of Netflix originals that aren’t available to watch at this tier are family and children’s series such as Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, All Hail King Julien, and Dawn of the Croods. Most other Netflix originals, thankfully appear to be watchable with this cheaper plan.