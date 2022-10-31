True Crime Releases on Netflix in November 2022
We have a list of all the true crime documentaries and docuseries coming to Netflix in November 2022.
Netflix is on a bit of a true crime heater at the moment. Thanks to the Ryan Murphy double feature of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix was the go-to place for true crime nerds last month. But what does the streamer have on deck to keep the good times rolling in November 2022? Quite a lot as it turns out actually.
Netflix’s true crime division will machine to churn out content this November It starts early with the release of Killer Sally on Nov. 2 and goes all the way through to Take Your Pills: Xanax on Nov. 30. As that last example makes clear, true crime doesn’t always have to be about murder (though it so often is). In fact, this months’ Netflix true crime offerings are fairly diverse in subject matter. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? on Nov. 17 is all about a corporate promotional giveaway gone wrong, and yes there’s a crime that’s true in there somewhere, so: true crime.
Gathered below are all of the true crime series and documentaries this month along with Netflix-provided descriptions of them. Let us know which ones you’re most excited for in the comments!
New True Crime on Netflix – November 2022
Killer Sally
Release Date: November 2
Netflix Description: Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine’s Day murder.
Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste
Release Date: November 5
Netflix Description: Sprung from San Francisco’s tech bubble and hailed by top health & wellness outlets as a path to fulfillment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation.” This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader.
FIFA Uncovered
Release Date: November 9
Netflix Description: From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Release Date: November 10
Netflix Description: This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
Release Date: November 17
Netflix Description: The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi’s celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called “Pepsi Stuff,” it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-’90s, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the commercial’s creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi for a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation.
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Release Date: November 17
Netflix Description: Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Release Date: November 25
Netflix Description: Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein’s mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.
Take Your Pills: Xanax
Release Date: November 30
Netflix Description: A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.