True Crime Releases on Netflix in November 2022

Netflix is on a bit of a true crime heater at the moment. Thanks to the Ryan Murphy double feature of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix was the go-to place for true crime nerds last month. But what does the streamer have on deck to keep the good times rolling in November 2022? Quite a lot as it turns out actually.

Netflix’s true crime division will machine to churn out content this November It starts early with the release of Killer Sally on Nov. 2 and goes all the way through to Take Your Pills: Xanax on Nov. 30. As that last example makes clear, true crime doesn’t always have to be about murder (though it so often is). In fact, this months’ Netflix true crime offerings are fairly diverse in subject matter. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? on Nov. 17 is all about a corporate promotional giveaway gone wrong, and yes there’s a crime that’s true in there somewhere, so: true crime.

Gathered below are all of the true crime series and documentaries this month along with Netflix-provided descriptions of them. Let us know which ones you’re most excited for in the comments!

New True Crime on Netflix – November 2022

Killer Sally

Release Date: November 2