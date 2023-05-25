Netflix’s FUBAR is Far From Arnold Schwarzenegger’s First TV Role

1977 – He Shakes a Woman to Death in San Francisco

By the final season of ABC police procedural The Streets of San Francisco, actor Michael Douglas had left, but crime was still very much in attendance. Crimes like the murder of a young jogger by bodybuilder Josef Schmidt (Schwarzenegger), who became enraged when she laughed at his pec-popping display in 1977 episode ‘Dead Lift.’ Karl Malden’s Lt. Mike Stone got Schmidt in the end though, just in time to stop him from taking out his temper on another local lady.

1980 – He Holds Jayne Mansfield Aloft Like a Trophy

This was excellent casting. Who else, in a 1980 Jayne Mansfield made-for-TV biopic, could play her Hungarian-American actor husband and former Mr. Universe Mickey Hargitay? That’s right, nobody, hence: Arnie did it, and swung little Loni Anderson around like a baton in the process.

1990 – He Gets The CryptKeeper to Pump Iron

Arnie’s directorial debut was ‘The Switch’, a 1990 episode of HBO horror anthology Tales From the Crypt about an old man going to extreme measures to regain his youth. It was a smart move for a first turn behind the camera, one calculated to let Schwarzenegger learn the ropes without, according to this interview with the Associated Press, being exposed to the wider scrutiny of a theatrical feature, with the support of fellow Tales directors and executive producers Robert Zemeckis and Richard Donner. Obviously he had to cameo with The Skompton in the bodybuilding-themed intro.

1992 – He Directs a Christmas TV Movie That Premieres in April

Christmas in Connecticut, a remake of the 1945 Barbara Stanwyck film, was Arnie’s second project as director. The story of an American TV host sweetheart who isn’t the domestic goddess she was sold as, it starred Dyan Cannon, Kris Kristofferson and Tony Curtis, and a teensy cameo from the man himself. Home network TNT didn’t show a great deal of confidence by choosing to exclusively premiere it in April, perhaps anticipating the reviews, including a very-1992 criticism from Eugene, Oregon’s Register Guard that the TV movie “had the insecure directorial touch of a girly man, not a Mr. Universe.” They don’t – and absolutely shouldn’t – write ’em like that any more.

2002 – He Helps to Defeat the British

What was going on with the voice cast of PBS’ animated children’s series Liberty’s Kids? Its 40-episode retelling of the American Revolutionary War had the cast list of an Oscars After-Party. Billy Crystal, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Ben Stiller, Michael Douglas, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger, all voiced characters from US history. Arnie, whose gubernatorial campaign was in full flow at this point, voiced Baron Von Steuben, the Prussian military tactician credited for helping to crush the British. See him in action from 6:50 in the video above.

2015 – He Mistakes Christian Slater for Charlie Sheen in the Two and a Half Men Finale

Not enough credit is given to how big Two and a Half Men went in its two-part finale. It roped in Christian Slater for no discernible reason, brought Charlie Sheen’s character back to life, had him escape from the dungeon in which Melanie Lynskey’s Rose had been keeping him for years, only to immediately kill him by dropping a piano on his head from a helicopter. (A fate later shared by showrunner Chuck Lorre in a meta stinger.)