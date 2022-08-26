The Little Demon Cast is Having Devilish Fun

Executive produced by Rick and Morty and Community‘s Dan Harmon, the new FXX animated comedy series Little Demon blends elements of Rosemary’s Baby, The Omen, Dogma and Family Guy into an engaging and hilarious stew of sacrilegious silliness. The story chronicles the relationship between Satan (Danny DeVito), the Earthly woman he impregnated, single mother Laura (Aubrey Plaza), and their 13-year-old Antichrist daughter Chrissy (Lucy DeVito, Danny’s real-life child). As one can imagine with a family this non-traditional, chaos reigns…as does the non-stop threats posed by demons and Old Scratch himself, who yearns to possess his spawn’s soul.

The show itself is among the year’s most engaging animated efforts, buoyed by its stellar voice acting. At our Den of Geek Suite at San Diego Comic-Con last month, we had the opportunity to chat with Aubrey Plaza and the DeVitos about everything from the allure of evil to the difficulties of doing voicework in a conversation that was as hilarious as it was enlightening. Take a look.

Den of Geek: Danny, what is it about evil characters you find so appealing?

Danny DeVito: I don’t find them evil and bad, that’s the thing right there. It’s so much fun to have an edge, to have some secrets and have some things that people don’t know.