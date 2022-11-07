Netflix’s Blockbuster Should Have Been A Period Piece

As the first season progresses, owner Timmy (a game Randall Park) frantically tries to keep his business afloat by attracting new customers in various ways. He’s been working at the store since he was a teen, and he’s not ready to say goodbye. His tactics aren’t exactly ingenious — one early idea is a “block” party to help drum up more business — and there’s a desperation to his effort. Timmy is a fan of nostalgia, too, and the unspoken truth of his situation is that if he loses the store, he also severs any meaningful tether to his youth. Yikes.

The remainder of the staff also seems to be attached to the store as they often speak in movie trivia and famous quotations, which is very cute and fun. Eliza (Melissa Fumero) is stuck in an unhappy marriage but she really enjoys spending time with her friends at work. Like Timmy, Connie (Olga Merediz) has also worked at the store for decades and provides some movie-humor levity as she still doesn’t quite have a handle on all the most popular titles and actors. Carlos (Tyler Alvarez) is a sweet film buff with big dreams of becoming the next Tarantino, and Hannah (Madeline Arthur) is a twenty-something with a manic quirky energy and a penchant for all the most wholesome content. Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn) is a disaffected youth who works at the store ironically, and her father Percy (J.B. Smoove) happens to be both the landlord for the business as well as Timmy’s bestie from high school.

All of the characters are compelling and mostly have a playful chemistry, but setting the series at a dying business strips the show of many things that make workplace comedies great. As the store operates on a shoestring staff of only six employees (that comprise the main cast), the show loses out on the opportunity to branch out into fun B-stories about ancillary and background characters that work at the store as well. The customer base is sorely lacking as well, and every time a rando customer asks a question about a specific choice, it feels very odd that they’re not just whipping out their phones to Google the answer.

Given that not much is going on inside the store at any point in time, the story often has to travel to alternate locations for vast periods of time to follow interesting storylines. Many great workplace comedies tend to stay put, at least for the first season. Examples? I’ve got ‘em. The Dunder Mifflin crew on The Office didn’t venture out until the second season, Sam Malone and the gang rarely left Cheers, and all the action on the current sitcom smash Abbott Elementary mainly stays within the crumbling walls of the titular school. Blockbuster creator Vanessa Ramos is a veteran of top-tier workplace comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore, and it often feels like she knows that the action should take place within the iconic, DVD-lined walls of the store, but she struggles to find compelling reasons to keep the characters there.

All of this left me thinking: What if Blockbuster had been set in the mid-to-late 90’s? It sure feels like many of these issues wouldn’t have been issues. A packed store means more employees, more customers, and more drama, baby! Blockbuster used to be a legitimate place to wander with friends, run into people you knew, and sometimes even get your flirt on. Forget Netflix and chill, remember Blockbuster and bang? (Ok, this wasn’t actually an official thing, but I’m sure it happened.)

Also, can you imagine the soundtrack?! Some of the greatest hits of the 90’s came directly from popular films. As we all saw this summer, Netflix darling Stranger Things consistently uses nostalgic music to great effect, and I would definitely have been running up any hill to watch an episode or two of Blockbuster that featured famous musical movie moments.