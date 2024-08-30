How Worst Ex Ever’s Benjamin Obadiah Foster Was Stopped By Man’s Best Friend

Throughout the first episode of Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever, the titular devil of “Dating the Devil,” Benjamin Obadiah Foster, is shown through a lot of flashback photographs. He is seen smiling, hanging out with friends, smoldering behind the bar, and most surprising of all, cuddling a tiny little mixed-breed dog. Foster’s love of dogs was what allowed the man an entry into the life of one of his victims, Las Vegas-based Jaimee. He was good to her dog, and that won her over enough to allow him to date and, eventually, move into her apartment. Pictures and videos show Foster and Maya the dog playing and cuddling together, which would be cute save for how the story ends.

Like all of Benjamin Foster’s relationships, the pairing with Jaimee went sour. He turned angry after losing his job, and turned that anger on Jaimee herself, beating and abusing her – even shaving her head. This abuse worsened after he locked Jaimee in the apartment, and the only thing that allowed her to escape was that they ran out of food and had to go to a grocery store. While Ben took Maya on a walk, Jaimee bolted from her car, ran into the grocery store, then ran out the back door where a passing stranger took her to a hospital. Jaimee was treated for seven broken ribs, two black eyes, cauliflower ears, eye damage, and a laundry list of cuts and bruises all over her body from Foster’s abuse.

The thing that allowed Jaimee to escape from Benjamin Foster wasn’t some action movie act of physical prowess, but Benjamin Foster’s soft spot for Maya the dog. Maya needed to be walked, Foster did it, and Jaimee escaped. Even when Foster was arrested, he answered the door of Jaimee’s apartment holding Maya the dog and turned her over without incident or injury to the police, where she was returned to her owner Jaimee no worse for wear.

Perhaps Maya was just a means to an end at first, but Benjamin Foster’s love of man’s best friend remained a constant thread throughout “Dating the Devil” and that love of dogs provided the link that brought Benjamin Obadiah Foster’s multiple-day flight from the police to its final end, but not without another dog-related twist.