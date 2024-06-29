Worst Roommate Ever Season 2: The Full Story of Lethal Landlord Mike Dudley

From the outside, Michael Lee Dudley was a nice guy. He was friendly and accommodating to the people who lived in his Airbnb rental in the Seattle suburb of Burien, Washington. Dudley, a 60-something with white hair and a beard, seemed like a kindly older man. Perhaps he was a bit strange, or a bit too-attached to his dog Duke, but harmless enough. But Dudley, the subject of the latest episode of the Netflix hit true crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever, had a darker side even before he became the focus of season 2 episode 4 “The Lethal Landlord.”

Throughout “The Lethal Landlord,” Dudley is established as being a Jekyll and Hyde figure. Is he the nice old guy who volunteers to care for your dogs and drive his renters to job interviews? Or is he the man who beats a dog to death for trying to attack his chickens and lies about it to that very same former short-term renter? At least at the surface level, Dudley’s crimes seem out of character, even after the details unearthed by Worst Roommate Ever. However, a closer examination suggests that Dudley’s tendency towards violence started well before the events in Burien.

The criminal incidents as laid out in the Blumhouse-produced true crime series were felonies, but kind of mild ones? Stealing cars, assault, and carrying concealed weapons aren’t great on paper, but they’re not “kill two people and dump their chopped up bodies into the river” level crimes. Prior to the discovery of suitcases full of body parts on Alki Beach by some teenagers using an exploration app (and later on the shore of Duwamish Head), Michael Dudley was just a standard, relatively minor criminal. However, even before the deaths of Austin Wenner and Jessica Lewis on June 9, 2020, Dudley was known to be a person with violent tendencies.

According to a report from Seattle’s King5 News, Dudley’s ex-girlfriend Marlys Gordon says that during their on-and-off 14 year relationship, Dudley was violent. Gordon described one incident in 2016 which led to Dudley being arrested for assault, saying, “He started to hit me and grab my hair and my head, and threw me on the floor and hit my head into the hardwood floor. Threw me and my stuff on his patio out the door, and came out and hit my head on the patio, did that with one hand and held a gun in another hand.”