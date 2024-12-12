Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude Fulfills the Promise of Streaming

It’s a lot. And as its title promises, there is indeed 100 years of it. Anyone who has stumbled across a copy of the book in a bookstore (or was thankfully forced to read it as part of their education) can tell you why it avoided adaptation for so long. For years, Márquez steadfastly refused to sell the rights to his book, believing that no film could capture the full scope of it. He was right to do so. What Márquez couldn’t have anticipated, however, is that another medium would soon prove to be a natural fit for his sprawling epic.

Márquez died in April 2014, just as the media landscape was changing significantly. Thanks to the rise of Netflix and comparable streaming services, visual storytelling no longer came along with the capitalistic restraints of auditorium space in movie theaters or full-season episode counts for TV shows. In theory, that technological flexibility allows for a story to become whatever it needs to be: whether that be a traditional two-hour movie, a familiar TV procedural, or any combination that presents a single coherent narrative in chapters.

Of course, the reality of streaming hasn’t always lived up to the promise of it. Rather than exploiting the diverse formatting potential, streaming algorithms have increasingly locked them into distinct patterns. Perhaps you’ve observed that every Netflix documentary venture has arbitrarily become a docuseries with precisely three episodes each. Similarly, other streaming services have arbitrarily picked an episode count for dramas (eight for Prime Video titles and 10 or 13 for Hulu offerings) and stuck with them. None of this is to mention the frustrating phenomenon of the careless 3 a.m. ET release times that rob properties of any sense of excitement.

But even when streaming is at its algorithmic worst, it carries with it the potential of becoming home to a story that would otherwise be homeless. And that appears to be precisely what has happened with One Hundred Years of Solitude. Not only is this two-season, 16-episode series a technically and creatively-stunning achievement, it’s hard to imagine how it could have existed within any other context.

There is no version of a One Hundred Years of Solitude movie that works. Any amount of cuts for time to Márquez’ masterwork would be criminal. Similarly, a more conventional miniseries presentation on a network would prove fruitless as well. Márquez’ text is wonderfully resistant to sensible timelines and narratives. Time speeds up or slows down as needed in Macondo, with the final pages of the novel feeling as thought they occur in an instant. A 16-episode streaming title that operates both episodically and serially has significant more wiggle room to make such a feeling of temporal displacement work.

Of course, none of streaming’s advantages would matter if Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude weren’t equal parts technically proficient and respectful of Márquez’ original vision. Thankfully, this title is both. The series was filmed in collaboration with the writer’s family, who sold Netflix the rights in 2019. It was shot exclusively in Colombia, with Colombian actors, and in Spanish. The events of the series hew as closely to the novel as possible, which is not always the right move for an adaptation but is unquestionably the only route to take with this one.