The Biggest Revelations From Dirty Pop: What Netflix’s Lou Pearlman Doc Leaves Out

For fans of boy bands like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, the ‘90s (and early 2000s) were quite a time to be alive. While many boy band fans knew all there was to know about each pop group’s members and tour dates, the details surrounding Lou Pearmlan may be vague. Now, Pearlman, widely thought of as the father of the pop boy band scene, is the focus of a new Netflix documentary, Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam. The three-part series seeks to fill in the blanks for fans who may have been a bit young to understand why Pearlman made headlines and, later, ended up in jail.

One of the two executive producers of Dirty Pop is Michael Johnson, a drummer and former member of one of Pearlman’s boy bands, Natural. Johnson appears in the documentary, along with fellow Natural member Patrick King, NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town’s Erik-Michael Estrada, and AJ McLean and Howie Dorough from the Backstreet Boys. In a recent interview on the Real Form Radio with Dan Cleary podcast, Johnson spoke about creating the docuseries and went deeper into his relationship with Pearlman, who he describes as “one of my best friends in the world” in spite of the allegations made against him.

Johnson says he’s been trying to make Dirty Pop since 2009, a process that’s been an emotional road for the former boy band member. “There is such dark tragedy,” Johnson said of his storytelling efforts on Real Form Radio, “and also so much to be celebrated that came out of this. It’s crazy.”

Also crazy are many of the shocking revelations that came out in the Netflix original series. Read on for five of the biggest and most surprising things we learned from watching Dirty Pop.