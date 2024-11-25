What Netflix’s Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey Leaves Out

Those who ascribe to the theory that John and Patsy harmed their child point to the fact that they never mentioned the pineapple in their initial statements to the police, and JonBenét eating at the kitchen table just hours before her death contradicts an intruder timeline. Those who ascribe to the theory that JonBenét’s brother Burke killed her, accidentally or otherwise, point to the presence of his fingerprints on the bowl of fruit and the child-like haphazard cutting of the pineapple as evidence for their claims.

As is the case with pretty much everything regarding this story, we will likely never know the real significance of the pineapple. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t significant. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey merely tosses the pineapple information in at the end, roughly five minutes before the final credits roll, along with the dismissive text that a 2016 CBS special “speculated that Burke killed JonBenét because she ate some of his snack.” It goes on to note that Burke sued CBS and the producers for $750 million, eventually settling for an undisclosed sum.

There Are Some Flaws in Lou Smit’s Intruder Theory

Much of Cold Case‘s second and third episodes follow the dogged work of veteran detective Lou Smit as he investigates, first in an official capacity and then independently, his theory that an intruder killed JonBenét. Smit is a fascinating figure in this case. Born in Colorado Springs and based there for the entirety of his career, Smit, who died in 2010, was both a deeply religious man and a tremendously gifted investigator. Prior to his work on the JonBenét mystery, Smit was known for his involvement in many prominent murder mysteries, including several that ended up being featured in true crime TV series like Forensic Files and Homicide Hunter. In a 2000 episode of Geraldo Rivera’s talk show, Cold Case boogeyman and intruder theory skeptic Steve Thomas even said that Smit “is a guy I respect, I have a great deal of admiration for, that I still consider a friend.”

Still, despite Smit’s apparent earnestness and talent, many observers of the JonBenét case have expressed doubt in his intruder theory. Part of that skepticism is due to a perceived bias – Smit prayed with the then-suspects Ramseys shortly after meeting them. More of it, however, comes down to the usual problem with every theory this story: there’s just not enough evidence!

In the series’ second episode, Smit shares that he believes a stun gun is the most important missing piece in this case. He points to small, circular bruises on JonBenét’s neck as telltale signs of a stun gun injury from a likely intruder. But of course, no such stun gun has ever been recovered. And no expert of note has concurred with Smit’s assertion that the injuries to JonBenét’s neck came from a stun gun. Stun guns, or TASERS, use pointed projectiles that embed themselves in the target’s skin. JonBenét’s bruises don’t feature any of the telltale puncture wounds that would accompany these pointed probes.

Similarly, Smit’s other purported bits of evidence supporting the intruder theory don’t hold up particularly well. He suggests that the disheveled pattern of JonBenét’s bedsheets resembles someone being dragged out of bed, when, to my (and many others’) untrained eyes it just looks like a child’s normal unmade bed. He concurs with John Ramsey that the suitcase placed under the basement window represented the intruder’s escape plan. This conflicts with one of the crime scene’s more consequential (and sadly poorly-photographed) pieces of evidence of an unbroken spider web extending from the window to the windowsill. Additionally, why would an intruder arrange a suitcase vertically to elevate themselves upward? Surely a horizontal orientation is more stable and wouldn’t run the risk of toppling over? Thinking even further, why wouldn’t an intruder just leave via the front door after committing a crime that the entire house already slept through?