Netflix New Releases: May 2025

Netflix is starting the month off strong with the premiere of the new original series The Four Seasons on May 1. Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo, this series follows three couples who have been friends for decades. Their friendship is put to the test after one couple divorces, making their tradition of quarterly getaways a little more complicated.

Another noteworthy new series is Sirens (May 22), produced by Margot Robbie’s Lucky Chap Entertainment. The series follows Devon (Meghann Fahy) the older sister of Simone (Milly Alcock) as she tries to intervene on her sister’s creepy cult-like relationship with her boss. Sirens also stars Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.

Big Mouth is returning for its eighth and final season on May 23. In the final season, we follow our favorite hormonal teens as they take on high school and start the next chapter of their lives. It’s sure to be an awkward yet hilarious ride.

Among the many movies joining Netflix’s library this month is the new Netflix original Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23) another slasher set in the eerie town of Shadyside. The entire Twilight Saga will be available to watch on the first of the month for those who celebrate hoa hoa hoa season year round. For anyone who missed The Wild Robot in theaters or just wants to watch this emotional film again, the movie will be available on Netflix starting May 24.