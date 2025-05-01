Netflix New Releases: May 2025
The Four Seasons, Fear Street: Prom Queen, and Big Mouth's final season are among Netflix's exciting new offerings this month
Netflix is starting the month off strong with the premiere of the new original series The Four Seasons on May 1. Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo, this series follows three couples who have been friends for decades. Their friendship is put to the test after one couple divorces, making their tradition of quarterly getaways a little more complicated.
Another noteworthy new series is Sirens (May 22), produced by Margot Robbie’s Lucky Chap Entertainment. The series follows Devon (Meghann Fahy) the older sister of Simone (Milly Alcock) as she tries to intervene on her sister’s creepy cult-like relationship with her boss. Sirens also stars Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.
Big Mouth is returning for its eighth and final season on May 23. In the final season, we follow our favorite hormonal teens as they take on high school and start the next chapter of their lives. It’s sure to be an awkward yet hilarious ride.
Among the many movies joining Netflix’s library this month is the new Netflix original Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23) another slasher set in the eerie town of Shadyside. The entire Twilight Saga will be available to watch on the first of the month for those who celebrate hoa hoa hoa season year round. For anyone who missed The Wild Robot in theaters or just wants to watch this emotional film again, the movie will be available on Netflix starting May 24.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix – May 2025
Coming Soon
Losmen Bu Broto: The Series (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lost in Starlight (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Mad Unicorn (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow: Poland (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 1
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
May 2
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 4
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 5
Britain and The Blitz (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 6
The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
May 7
Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Last Bullet (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
May 8
Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Eyes
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 9
A Deadly American Marriage (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Influence (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM
The Royals (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 11
ABBA: Against the Odds
May 12
Tastefully Yours (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 13
All American: Season 7
Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Liver King (GB) — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
May 14
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Married at First Sight: Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 15
Bet — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Franklin (LB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Pernille: Season 5 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets We Keep (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vini Jr. (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 16
Dear Hongrang (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Football Parents (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rotten Legacy (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 20
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
May 21
Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Real Men (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6
May 22
Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES
Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES
May 23
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM
Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track 2 (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
May 24
Our Unwritten Seoul (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wild Robot
May 26
CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 28
F1: The Academy (GB) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
May 29
Dept. Q (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
May 30
A Widow’s Game (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Heart Knows (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
May 31
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Leaving Netflix – May 2025
May 1
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
May 4
Insidious: The Red Door
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
May 9
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
May 10
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
May 15
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
May 16
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
May 19
A Simple Favor
May 28
Burnt
May 29
The Silencing