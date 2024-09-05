The Perfect Couple Ending Explained: Who Killed Merritt Monaco?

Who killed Merritt? And why?! The show cycles through all the obvious — and not-so-obvious — suspects in the first five episodes, only to drop some absolutely wild bombshells in the final chapter. Let’s break it down, juicy secret by juicy secret, and get to the bottom of this whole thing.

Greer’s Secret Brother And Even More Secret Past

As the final episode begins, Greer’s husband Tag (Liev Schreiber) has just gone on a drunken rant at her most recent book launch. You see, they’re not the most perfect couple after all. Mostly because Tag cheats on her all the time and has gotten multiple women pregnant, including Merritt, but he’s no killer. He’s pissed at Greer for attempting to frame him for Merritt’s murder, and once he gives the cops the information from his Fitbit type-device, it shows that he was snoozing in bed at the time Merritt died, but the second sleeper was awake.

The cops bring Greer in for questioning, and put together that she was on the phone with a seedy dude named Broderick Graham at 3:08 am, or the approximate time of Merritt’s death. Furthermore, they found a wire from Scooter Dival (Ishaan Khattar) to Broderick for $300,000. They assume that Greer used Scooter to pay a hit man to have her husband’s lover killed, but what they don’t know is that Broderick is her brother. Gasp!

This begins the most wild and out-of-left field string of bombshell revelations in the entire series. Greer has been supporting her deadbeat brother for years. Okay, that’s not that salacious, but the existence of a secret brother seems to come out of absolutely nowhere. The daytime soap vibes are strong, and I say that with the highest of compliments. Then! When Greer comes back home, she unleashes a breathless, bug-eyed tirade about the capital-T Truth of her and Tag’s relationship. They were never the “perfect couple.” You see, Broderick was also Greer’s john when she was young, and she was a highly paid escort. Tag was a client who was so smitten with her that he ended up locking her down for life. And, in an ironic twist of fate, Greer ended up paying for everything with her hard work all along.

The Pentobarbital Red Herring

Now, why would Greer have to pay for everything if the Winbury family is literally made of money? Well, there’s a trust you see, and the trust doesn’t release until all of the Winbury children — presumably all of Tag’s offspring — turn eighteen. It feels weird that Tag wouldn’t have his money until his kids came of age, but I guess that trusts can be set up in all sorts of crazy ways? I don’t know. Most of us will never have to actually know how trusts work, so let’s just play along.

The Winbury kids are scandalized by this reveal about their mom, but there’s still a killer on the loose. Ameila’s mom chooses this moment to pull her own reveal, namely that she had three pills of pentobarbital in her medicine bag for emergency self-euthanasia purposes in case the pain related to her cancer became unbearable on the trip. This is obviously a very sad twist in the narrative, but The Perfect Couple doesn’t dwell on the tragedy of it all. Instead, the show flips to the douchiest of the Winbury sons, Thomas (Jack Reynor), as we get to see the shenanigans he got up to on the day of the rehearsal dinner. Thomas often stole pills from other people in a prep school game he called “prescription roulette,” so when he nabbed a pill from Amelia’s mom, he thought it was an oxy, not a potential harbinger of death.