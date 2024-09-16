More TV Shows Should Open With a Little Song and Dance Number

At first glance, Netflix’s latest hit series The Perfect Couple looks like a somewhat typical murder mystery with a cast of wealthy characters rocked by a shocking death in their midst. However, the series’ opening title sequence, complete with a song and dance number set to Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals,” insists that this show is going to be a little different than what you might expect.

“I think I felt that I want to do something where we are telling the audience, ‘This is going to be fun,’” series director Susanne Bier told Variety about the dance ahead of the premiere. “I feel this time [period] is a little bit gloomy and I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun.”

Apparently the cast didn’t necessarily feel the same way about inserting a seemingly random dance number into the series, going so far as to create a WhatsApp group chat to try and get the dance scrapped entirely. Per Variety, Liev Schreiber was the only main cast member who was all in on the dance number from the beginning and didn’t join in on the chat thread.

But despite the initial reluctance, it turns out that Bier was right about the dance number being the life and fun the show needed. “The God’s honest truth is that at the end of the day, we were very, very joyful about it. We all sort of ended up giving in to it,” series actor Meghann Fahy admitted. “It was so fun and I actually weirdly think it’s amazing.”