Netflix New Releases: June 2023

Netflix gained a new competitor last month (sort of) when HBO Max and Discovery+ combined forces to create the confusingly-named Max. With its list of new releases for June 2023, however, Netflix doesn’t have too much to worry about.

This month is filled with some major Netflix original titles, not the least of which is The Witcher season 3 volume 1 on June 29. Though star Henry Cavill is set to leave the Polish folklore/video game adaptation in season 4, he remains very much entrenched as the titular Witcher in this next go-around. Other big TV hits include Manifest season 4 part 2 (June 2), Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources season 2 (June 9), and animated King Kong series Skull Island (June 22). That’s not even to mention the return of Black Mirror season 6. That still has yet to receive a release date but we have no doubt it will be properly epic once it arrives.

Netflix’s original movies are fairly impressive this June as well. June 16 sees the premiere of the Chris Hemsworth action sequel Extraction 2. That will be complemented by some intriguing documentaries like Take Care of Maya (June 19), King of Clones (June 23), and Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (June 28).

As for non-original library titles, there’s plenty to like there as well. June 1 will welcome all the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and The Ring. Later on, Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk on June 12.