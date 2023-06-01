Netflix New Releases: June 2023
Here's what's new on Netflix in June 2023 including The Witcher season 3 and another round of Black Mirror.
Netflix gained a new competitor last month (sort of) when HBO Max and Discovery+ combined forces to create the confusingly-named Max. With its list of new releases for June 2023, however, Netflix doesn’t have too much to worry about.
This month is filled with some major Netflix original titles, not the least of which is The Witcher season 3 volume 1 on June 29. Though star Henry Cavill is set to leave the Polish folklore/video game adaptation in season 4, he remains very much entrenched as the titular Witcher in this next go-around. Other big TV hits include Manifest season 4 part 2 (June 2), Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources season 2 (June 9), and animated King Kong series Skull Island (June 22). That’s not even to mention the return of Black Mirror season 6. That still has yet to receive a release date but we have no doubt it will be properly epic once it arrives.
Netflix’s original movies are fairly impressive this June as well. June 16 sees the premiere of the Chris Hemsworth action sequel Extraction 2. That will be complemented by some intriguing documentaries like Take Care of Maya (June 19), King of Clones (June 23), and Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (June 28).
As for non-original library titles, there’s plenty to like there as well. June 1 will welcome all the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and The Ring. Later on, Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk on June 12.
Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month. NOTE: Netflix has marked its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: June 2023
TBD
Black Mirror: Season 6 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Celebrity (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Delete (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 1
THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
A Beautiful Life (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Missed Connections (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Rich in Love 2 (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Scoop (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 5
Barracuda Queens (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 7
Arnold — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tour de France: Unchained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Playing Card Killer (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tex Mex Motors — NETFLIX SERIES
This World Can’t Tear Me Down — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wonder Weeks (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
You Do You (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Surrogacy (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Extraction 2 — NETFLIX FILM
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19
King the Land (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
See You in My 19th Life (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal — NETFLIX FAMILY
Take Care of Maya — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 21
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Devil’s Advocate (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Glamorous — NETFLIX SERIES
Let’s Get Divorced (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Skull Island (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sleeping Dog (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
King of Clones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Make Me Believe (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Through My Window: Across the Sea (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Run Rabbit Run (AU) — NETFLIX FILM
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?! — NETFLIX SERIES
Nimona — NETFLIX FILM
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
Leaving Netflix: June 2023
June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15
The Darkness
June 19
Philomena
June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 21
The Mist
June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 30
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z