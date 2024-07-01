Netflix New Releases: July 2024

Netflix has a couple of major series airing all or part of their final seasons in July 2024. The hit Spanish drama Elite is set to premiere its eighth and final season in full this month with one final mystery (July 26), Vikings: Valhalla is setting off on one final adventure with its third season (July 11), and Cobra Kai is also entering its swan song era with the first part of its final sixth season arriving on Netflix July 18.

The most notable movie offering this month is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3). Thirty years after his last case, Eddie Murphy returns as the titular detective Axel Foley, teaming up with old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy and keep his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) safe.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.

New on Netflix: July 2024

TBD

LALIGA: All Access (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Simone Biles Rising – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES