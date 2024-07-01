Netflix New Releases: July 2024
The first part of Cobra Kai's sixth and final season and the arrival of Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F highlight Netflix's new releases for July 2024.
Netflix has a couple of major series airing all or part of their final seasons in July 2024. The hit Spanish drama Elite is set to premiere its eighth and final season in full this month with one final mystery (July 26), Vikings: Valhalla is setting off on one final adventure with its third season (July 11), and Cobra Kai is also entering its swan song era with the first part of its final sixth season arriving on Netflix July 18.
The most notable movie offering this month is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3). Thirty years after his last case, Eddie Murphy returns as the titular detective Axel Foley, teaming up with old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy and keep his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) safe.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: July 2024
TBD
LALIGA: All Access (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Simone Biles Rising – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
July 1
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
July 2
SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
July 3
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 4
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
July 5
Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
July 7
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-
July 8
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
July 9
The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
July 10
Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
July 11
Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
July 12
Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES
Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
July 15
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY
July 16
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 17
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
July 18
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
July 19
Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM
Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
July 21
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
July 23
All American: Season 6
July 24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES
July 25
The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
July 26
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 8 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
House of Ga’a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
July 27
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
July 31
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix July 2024
July 7
War Dogs
July 14
Abducted in Plain Sight
July 15
The Beguiled
July 23
Big Eyes
July 31
American Graffiti
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something’s Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
Traffic