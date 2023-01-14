Why Freydis’ Journey Is the Most Satisfying Part of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 

Separated from her brother, Lief, and her lover, Harald, for most of the season, Freydis is largely left to navigate an entirely new world on her own. In Jomsborg, meant to be a safe haven for those who still believe in the Norse gods and the old ways, she is treated like a religious icon by the refugees there, accolades she doesn’t think she deserves after she not only failed to save Kattegat but fled the battle to save an injured Harald.

“When we meet Freydis in season two, she’s in a very conflicted state,” Gustavsson says. “She has all of this guilt of leaving her beloved brother behind and leaving all of the pagans behind and escaping into the forest with her loved one. But [she and Harald] soon realize that what brings them together is also what’s pulling them apart. They have their own individual destinies to fulfill.”

While Harald may not be physically present, the idea of him is never far from Freydis’ life as she realizes early in the season 2 premiere that she is pregnant with his child. It is her impending motherhood that Gustavsson cites as a key aspect of Freydis’ development and growth in season 2, calling the experience “transformative”.

“I found the arc of this season just so beautiful,” she says. “I love how thematically the theme of motherhood is really the catalyst for her to accept her destiny and to accept her position as the leader for the last pagans.”

Gustavvson learned to fight all over again while wearing a pregnancy belly, and says it left her feeling “very vulnerable”.

“I had so much fun, but they were really hard scenes to do. They were incredibly emotional,” she says. “I am not a mother myself, but it’s such a sacred thing. So I wanted to honor it as best I could. I spent months interviewing all of my friends who have given birth about their different experiences being pregnant, and everyone has their own different story. It’s a completely unique situation every time, but you have this wonderful opportunity to give new life and to see how that transforms who you are.”