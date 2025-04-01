Netflix New Releases: April 2025

Netflix is kicking off the month strong with the release of their animated Devil May Cry series on April 3. Based on the video game series of the same name, Devil May Cry follows demon hunter Dante as he tries to keep the peace between the human and demon realms, not realizing he might be the key to the fate of both worlds.

Next, we have medical drama Pulse, also arriving on April 3. Set in Miami, the series follows the doctors of the fictional Maguire Medical Center as they deal with interpersonal drama, patients, and the threat of an incoming hurricane.

The popular sci-fi dystopia series Black Mirror returns for its seventh season on April 10, and once again features a stacked cast including Issa Rae (Insecure), Emma Corrin (The Crown, Deadpool vs. Wolverine), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), and so many more. Cristin Milioti is also returning in a sequel to the episode “U.S.S Callister.”

Another popular series returning this month is You. The fifth and final season of this gripping thriller drops on April 24, and follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he tries to live happily ever after in New York City. But with Joe being Joe, it’s not long before his past comes back to haunt him.