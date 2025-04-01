Netflix New Releases: April 2025
Black Mirror season 7, Devil May Cry, and the fifth and final season of You highlight Netflix's exciting new releases this April
Netflix is kicking off the month strong with the release of their animated Devil May Cry series on April 3. Based on the video game series of the same name, Devil May Cry follows demon hunter Dante as he tries to keep the peace between the human and demon realms, not realizing he might be the key to the fate of both worlds.
Next, we have medical drama Pulse, also arriving on April 3. Set in Miami, the series follows the doctors of the fictional Maguire Medical Center as they deal with interpersonal drama, patients, and the threat of an incoming hurricane.
The popular sci-fi dystopia series Black Mirror returns for its seventh season on April 10, and once again features a stacked cast including Issa Rae (Insecure), Emma Corrin (The Crown, Deadpool vs. Wolverine), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), and so many more. Cristin Milioti is also returning in a sequel to the episode “U.S.S Callister.”
Another popular series returning this month is You. The fifth and final season of this gripping thriller drops on April 24, and follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he tries to live happily ever after in New York City. But with Joe being Joe, it’s not long before his past comes back to haunt him.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix – April 2025
Coming Soon
Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Weak Hero Class 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
April 1
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
April 2
Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 3
Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES
April 4
Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
April 7
Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 8
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 9
The Addams Family
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Hating Game
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 10
Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
April 11
The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
April 12
Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
April 13
Life or Something Like It
April 15
The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Young Sheldon: Season 7
April 16
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
April 17
Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES
April 18
iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 19
Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
April 21
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 23
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
UnBroken
April 24
A Dog’s Way Home
You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 25
Havoc — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 28
Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 30
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving Netflix – April 2025
April 1
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly’s Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
April 4
Serena
April 8
Megan Leavey
April 11
Pixels
Scream
April 12
A Quiet Place Part II
April 15
Hereditary
April 16
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 21
No Hard Feelings
April 24
Minions
April 29
Patriots Day