Netflix Looks for Its Next Squid Game With These Korean Titles

Ever since Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021, it has continued to be the most-watched series on the streaming service. Despite the popularity of both Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday in 2022, Squid Game has held onto its top position with 1.65 Billion hours watched total. Given the popularity of this series, it’s no surprise that Netflix would look to expand its offering of Korean titles.

According to Netflix’s own Tudum, 2023 will see at least 34 different Korean movies, TV shows, and unscripted series come to the streaming platform representing a variety of genres. In the article on Tudum, Netflix’s vice president of content for Korea, Don Kang, says:

“The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world. Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever are from Korea. This year, we’re pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling.”

While we don’t know yet if a Squid Game level hit will come out of this year’s lineup, it seems like there will still be plenty of great things to check out – something doesn’t have to be popular to be worth the watch! Here’s every Korean title that Netflix has announced for 2023 so far.