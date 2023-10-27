How Netflix’s Life on Our Planet Created the Music of Evolution

Out of noxious gas and raging waters, a single cell develops, known as LUCA, the Last Universal Common Ancestor. This ancient bacteria is the greatest single character in the history of the planet. Its reach is epic, and the conclusion is as dramatic as all stories ever told. It makes for an intriguing project.

“You choose something because it interests you, whets the appetite,” Balfe says. “What I liked was doing things in the past and present. That was very unique to me. Also, getting to help tell a story to something that has the voice of God.”

He is speaking of the narrator, the all-knowing Morgan Freeman. Life on Our Planet presents Earth as a cruel and unforgiving place, but Balfe found the creative team welcoming. “I’m the newbie,” Balfe says. “The audience is expecting a certain thing. The creatives from [production company] Silverback have a vast knowledge of storytelling in this genre. As soon as we started talking, I started seeing it.”

Balfe is working in the tradition of pieces like “Rite of Spring,” “The Blue Danube,” or “Here Comes the Sun.” The soundtrack has to capture nature thematically and strives to be timeless. “It’s about understanding the next generation that’s going to be watching this and learning from it,” Balfe says. “If there’s a theme you automatically can grab onto, that will always help the storytelling.”

Sound and vision have always been interconnected in Balfe’s artistic process. “I never wrote music that wasn’t to-picture,” he says. “I always needed some bigger force to instruct while creating.” The directors of Life on Our Planet suggested the universal source material.

“It’s strange,” Balfe says. “There wasn’t any direction of composition, no discussing music in great detail. We discussed the emotion and how the audience is going to relate to it.”