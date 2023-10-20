Netflix’s The Devil on Trial Questions Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Conjuring Legacy

Carl suggests Sominex was Judy’s way of controlling her family, including her husband Carl Sr., who we only see briefly in the doc. He explains his father didn’t buy into the demonic possession, believing that David was actually suffering from a mental illness, and refused to participate in the sessions with the Warrens.

In their casebook Ghost Hunters, Ed Warren also mentions David had a learning disability and that they asked a doctor to examine the boy to rule out a medical cause for the boy’s fits. But Carl doesn’t think Ed and Lorraine ever had David’s best interests in mind, accusing them of orchestrating the hoax, which prevented David from getting real help. Carl describes a meeting Ed and Lorraine had with the family the first night they visited their Brookfield home, where the couple explained in detail, and in front of David ,how a person under demonic possession would act, which Carl believes was a way to encourage his brother to act out for their cameras and tape recorders.

One memory from the entire fiasco sticks in Carl’s mind as proof that David wasn’t possessed but was instead a sick kid falling deeper into a delusion fabricated by the Warrens. We hear recordings of little David speaking with the raspy voice of a supposed demon, threatening his mother as she tries to hold him down during an episode. David says Judy is going to die and calls her a douchebag. Carl claims that on a night David was being particularly unruly and violent, their father burst into the living room, slapped David across the face, and told him to go sit down on the couch, which David allegedly immediately did, snapping out of his “possessed” state instantly. Carl sarcastically wonders why “the Devil” was so quick to listen to their father and not Judy or any of the other family members who fed into the narrative of demonic possession.

The doc reveals that the Glatzel family became estranged in the years after Arne’s trial and the release of the book about David’s possession, The Devil in Connecticut, which was written by Gerald Brittle, and it’s easy to see why. Even years later, David, Alan, Debbie, and Arne all believe the Devil was behind all of these happenings, while Carl is quick to call bullshit on all their stories and blames the Warrens for exploiting his family for profit. Carl, who says he was made out to be the villain of the book because he was a “sane voice” who didn’t believe the Warrens from day one, claims the release of the story caused him to be ostracized by their community, forcing him to drop out of school and lose out on business opportunities.

The Glatzels sold the rights to their story to the William Morris Agency, but the doc claims they were only paid $4,500 for it, while the Warrens made more than $81,000 off the book deal. That story would not only form the basis of Brittle’s book but also a 1983 NBC TV movie and much more recently The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which made $206 million at the box office in 2021. The high-profile case also helped shape the legend of Ed and Lorraine Warren as the kindhearted and loving couple whose life’s work was to protect families from demons and other hauntings. These days, it’s the only portrayal of the Warrens you’re likely to find at multiplexes.

In Ghost Hunters, which was published in 1989, Ed claimed the Warrens were still good friends with David and the rest of the Glatzels and kept in touch, but Carl and David later sued the Warrens, Brittle, publisher iUniverse, and William Morris in 2007 when The Devil in Connecticut was reprinted without the family’s consent, claiming it was an “invasion of the right to privacy, libel, and intentional affliction of emotional distress for the supposed false information contained in the book.”