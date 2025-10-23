Netflix Caves and Brings Stranger Things to Theaters

Netflix’s battle with movie theaters is over and Netflix lost, at least for now. The streamer has announced that the final episode of Stranger Things will play in theaters on the same day that it hits the service.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos, CEO], Bela [Bajaria, Chief Content Officer], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” creators the Duffer Brothers said in Netflix’s announcement. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The finale will premiere in theaters across the U.S. and Canada at 8:00 pm EST on December 31, the same time that it becomes available on Netflix, and will run through January 1, 2026.

The Netflix announcement is careful to describe the premiere as something special and rare, describing it as celebration and a fan event. That makes sense, given the streamer’s overall antipathy for the theaterical experience. Earlier this year, Sarandos described going to the theater as somehow elitist and a thing of the past, calling it “outmoded.” Sarandos told Variety, “If you’re fortunate to live enough in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic. Most of the country cannot.”